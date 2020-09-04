PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Proposals
PURPOSE OF PROJECT:
• The Collegiate Peaks Scenic & Historic Byway Corridor Management Plan must be updated every 10 years (at https://garna.org/wp2020/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Chaffee-County-Byway-Heritage-Management-Plan-Final_Pages-1-101.pdf and https://garna.org/wp2020/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Chaffee-County-Byway-Heritage-Area-Management-Plan-Final_Pages-102-184.pdf) and was due for an update in 2019.
• It is the intent of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA), the Chaffee County Heritage Area Advisory Board (CCHAAB) and the Chaffee County Commissioners to solicit proposals that provide a budget/cost estimate to do the update.
• Update will include new interpretive priorities, conservation, and ordinances.
• Update will use the Colorado Management Plan template: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fVBm5fafdTabjft7TmZKxGNRe5pqb9BM/view
• Update will follow the main requirements of the FHWA webpage under the May 1995 Interim Policy at https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/hep/scenic_byways/.
Background:
• July 2004 – Chaffee County Commissioners signed a resolution to establish the Chaffee County Heritage Area. That resolution created the Chaffee County Heritage Area Advisory Board (CCHAAB) and assigned the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA), a local non-profit 501-c (3) organization, to administer and coordinate the Heritage Area Program, with oversight from the CCHAAB. As the Board’s administrative arm, GARNA helps implement actions to protect rural landscapes, scenic views, public natural areas, and historic places that give Chaffee County its sense of place. A dedicated funding source is not available currently to support GARNA’s administrative efforts.
• November 2005 – The Collegiate Peaks Scenic & Historic Byway, which covers 57 miles, was designated in Chaffee County. Obtaining this designation was given highest priority for the CCHAAB in order to energize and catalyze protection and preservation of heritage resources of county.
• November 2008 – The Chaffee County Heritage Area adopted the Collegiate Peaks Scenic & Historic Byway Management Plan (plan is available online [first portion and second portion] or see links below). A Byway Corridor Management Plan (CMP) is required by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Scenic Byways Program and presents improved opportunities to compete for grants addressing historic and/or scenic viewshed preservation.
• October 2019 – GARNA and CCHAAB received confirmation that CDOT requires Corridor Management Plan updates every 10 years, plus other administrative requirements, in order to maintain scenic byway designations.
SCOPE OF WORK:
Task
Update CMP (including addition of sections on organization, operation, finance, marketing, Byway GPS coordinates)
Schedule
4 months
Upon execution of the contract.
Task
Develop annual action plan, including increasing byway wayfinding
Schedule
1 month
PROPOSAL ELEMENTS AND FORMAT: Proposals submitted shall include all the information requested herein and any additional information necessary to summarize the overall benefit of the proposal to Chaffee County.
Proposals shall include the following:
A. A cover letter stating the name, physical and email address and telephone number of the Firm’s contact person and bearing the signature of the person having the authority to make the proposal for the Firm and bind the Firm in a formal standard form of agreement between the County and successful bidder.
B. A response that defines the methods and means related to how the proposal will accomplish the Scope of Work.
C. A project timeline outlining the dates and specific tasks/phases to be accomplished during the implementation of the project.
D. A list of what portions, if any, of the work that will be subcontracted.
E. Prepare a line item budget identifying cost and expenditures for the above Scope of Work. All prices quoted must be firm through the implementation of the project being bid on. Include proposed not-to-exceed cost for services and rates for additional services.
F. Evidence that the Firm has worked on similar projects and a list of at least three (3) references for which services have been provided for projects of this type and scope; include contact names, addresses and telephone numbers.
G. A staffing plan for the proposed project that also includes indication of any work intended to be performed by subcontractors or persons outside the Firm.
H. A statement of qualifications which includes a list of those individuals who will be working on the project either as employees/principals or as employees of a subcontractor who will work on the project under supervision of the Firm.
I. The following insurance shall be required:
a. Commercial General Liability Insurance: At a minimum, combined single limits of, $1,000,000 per occurrence and $2,000,000 for general aggregate for bodily and property
damage, which coverage shall include products/completed operations, independent contractors, and contractual liability each at $ 1,000,000 per occurrence and $ 50,000 any one fire.
b. Automobile Liability. Minimum limits are required to be $1,000,000.00 for each occurrence. Coverage must include:
i. All vehicles owned, non-owned, and hired to be used on the Contract;
ii. Medical Payments.
c. Workers’ Compensation and Employer’s Liability: Workers' compensation insurance for all of Contractor's employees engaged in work at the site of the Project including occupational disease coverage in accordance with scope and limits as required by the State of Colorado.
d. Professional Liability: $1,000,000 per claim and $2,000,000 aggregate.
K. A statement that the successful vendor agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Chaffee County, and its officers and its employees, from and against all liability, claims, demands, and expenses, including court costs and attorney fees, on account of any injury, loss, or damage, which may arise out of or are in any manner connected with the work to be performed, if such injury, loss, or damage is caused in whole or in part by, or is claimed to be caused in whole or in part by, the negligent act or omission, error, professional error, mistake, accident, or other fault of the vendor, subcontractor of the vendor, or any officer, employee, or agent of the vendor.
L. A statement that upon acceptance the successful bidder shall provide the County with any information deemed necessary by the Proposing Firm.
SUBMITTAL PROCESS
Submittal of the proposal shall be taken as an express representation by Proposer that the Proposer and all affiliated entities that will perform work on this project have full knowledge of the scope, nature, quality and quantity of the work to be performed, and the detailed requirements and conditions under which the work is to be performed.
Responsibility for timely submittal and routing of proposals, prior to recording, lies solely with the Proposer. Proposals received after the closing time specified will not be considered.
All persons and minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no Proposer will be discriminated against on grounds of race, religion, ancestry, gender, color, or national origin.
Provide: FIVE (5) copies of the proposal in the submittal packet unless submitting electronically.
Response Material Ownership: All materials submitted regarding this RFP become the property of Chaffee County and will only be returned at the County’s option. Chaffee County has the right to use any idea(s) presented in this RFP. Disqualification of a proposer does not eliminate this right.
All information submitted in response to this RFP is public and subject to public disclosure under the Colorado Open Records Act after the notice of this award has been issued. The proposer should not include any information which the proposer believes to be a trade secret or other privileged or confidential data. If the proposer wishes to include such material with a proposal, then the material should be supplied under separate cover and identified as confidential. Statements that the entire proposal is confidential will not be honored. Chaffee County will endeavor to keep that information confidential, separate and apart from the proposal subject to the provisions of the Colorado Open Records Act or order of court.
Late proposals may not be accepted, at the discretion of the County, and any proposal so received may be returned to the proposing vendor unopened. Sole responsibility rests with the proposing vendor to see that their proposal is received on time.
Chaffee County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to further negotiate with successful Proposer, and to waive information and minor irregularities in proposals received, and to accept any portion of the proposal if deemed to be in the best interest of Chaffee County to do so. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory execution of a contract by the County and the Proposer. Acceptance of a proposal will not impart any rights to any party including, and without limitation, rights of enforcement, equity, or reimbursement, until the contract and all related documents are approved and properly executed.
If, in the sole judgment of the Board of County Commissioners, two or more proposals are substantially equal, the Board may grant the contract to companies located in Chaffee County. The total cost of proposal preparation and submission shall be borne by the Proposer.
Chaffee County will not return proposals, or other information supplied to the County, to the proposing vendor firm.
The successful proposing vendor and its employees will operate as an independent contractor and will not be considered employees of Chaffee County.
There is no expressed or implied obligation on behalf of Chaffee County to reimburse vendor firms for any expenses incurred in preparing proposals or in attending the pre-proposal meeting or an interview in response to this request for proposal. No such reimbursement will be made.
Submit sealed proposals to:
Robert Christiansen
Chaffee County
Director of General Administration
PO Box 699
Salida, CO 81201
Ph: 539-2218
Email: bchristiansen@chaffeecounty.org
Questions Related to Project:
Andrea Earley Coen
CCHAAB Chair
PO Box 1056
Salida, CO 81201
Ph: 719-239-0955
Email: andrea@guidestonecolorado.org
Proposal Submittal Deadline:
Completed written proposals must be delivered or electronically sent to Robert Christiansen, County Administrator by no later than 4:00 p.m. on September 11, 4:00 p.m.
Electronic versions send to: bchristiansen@chaffeecounty.org.
Hard copy versions deliver to County Administrative Offices, 104 Crestone Avenue, Second Floor, Salida, Colorado 81201 – Attn: County Administration.
