PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Patrick William Raftery, Deceased Case Number 2021PR30005

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of CHAFFEE, County, Colorado on or before JULY 16, 2021 or the claims may be forever barred.

Jenna L. Mazzucca

Public Administrator

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq. PC

Jenna L. Mazzucca

1604 H Street

Salida, CO  81201

719-207-4279

Fax: 719-539-3020

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Published in The Mountain Mail February 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.