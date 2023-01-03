PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee Housing Authority will submit an application to the Colorado Division of Housing (DOH). The purpose of this application is to request $1,300,000 to develop seventeen rental units at 302 West Highway 291, Salida, Colorado. The request of funding from DOH is to benefit persons with low and moderate incomes by increasing the availability of affordable housing in Chaffee County. It is not the intent to cause displacement from any existing housing; however, if persons are displaced from their existing residences reasonable housing alternatives shall be offered.
All interested persons are encouraged to contact the applicant for further information. Written comments should be sent to Chaffee Housing Authority, PO Box 699, Salida Colorado, 81201 and will be forwarded to DOH for consideration during the application process.
Members of the public may request a public meeting and should arrange a request with the Applicant. Applicant shall post notice of meeting (Date, Time, and Location) to ensure other members of the public are aware of meeting. If reasonable accommodations are needed for person attending the public meeting, please contact the applicant.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 3, 2023
