PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of CLAUDIA ANN KEIM, a/k/a CLAUDIA A KEIM, a/k/a CLAUDIA KEIM, a/k/a CLAUDIA ANN SPEAR, a/k/a CLAUDIA A. SPEAR, a/k/a/ CLAUDIA SPEAR, Deceased.
Case Number 22PR30024
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado or on or before Sept. 8, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.
Andrew Mason Keim
8697 W 68th Ave., Arvada CO 80004
Attorney or Party Without Attorney:
Andrew Keim, Personal Representative
ROBINSON & HENRY, P.C.
Elizabeth German, #42520
Megan Jury, #52823
Joseph Toman #51145
7555 E Hampden Ave #600
Denver, CO 80231
Tel. 303.688.0944
Fax. 303.284.2942
megan.jury@robinsonandhenry.com
joseph.tolman@robinsonandhenry.com
Published in The Mountain Mail June 14, 21 and 28, 2022
