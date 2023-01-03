PUBLIC NOTICE
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
29780 US Highway 24 N., P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, CO 81211
SDCEA proposes to implement changes to net meter rates and charges effective February 13, 2023. The proposed tariff is applicable to all eligible consumers whose electric service is supplied by SDCEA and whose net metering application and compliance form is approved by SDCEA.
RATES AND CHARGES
The rates and charges for retail electric service to the consumer shall be based on SDCEA’s applicable rate tariff for the consumer’s premises. The consumer shall be billed monthly using net metering.
In months when the Consumer uses more electricity than is generated by the consumer, SDCEA will bill the consumer based on the net metered kWh usage for the month and the terms of the appropriate rate schedule. Net Meter/TOU consumers will be billed for on-peak and off-peak kWh usage based on the applicable Time-of-Use rate schedule.
In months when the consumer generates more electricity than is consumed by the consumer, SDCEA will carry forward to the next month a kWh credit balance for the net energy received. The consumer will be billed by the Association for the service availability charge and the other applicable charges of the appropriate rate schedule but with zero kWh usage for the month. For Net Meter/TOU consumers, kWh credit balances will carry forward in the respective time period (on-peak and/or off-peak).
Annually, within sixty (60) days after the end of each annual period (December 31) or within sixty (60) days after the consumer terminates retail service, the Association shall pay the consumer for any remaining unused kWh credit balance accumulated during the previous year. The rate for payment shall be the Association’s current avoided cost of energy as determined by Tri-State Generation and Transmission. Net Meter/TOU consumers with a kWh credit balance at the end of the calendar year will have on-peak and off-peak kWh credit balances paid for each respective time period. The rate for payment shall be the same for both time periods, which shall be the current avoided cost of energy as described above.
CURRENT AVOIDED COST OF ENERGY $0.01632
REVISIONS
A. Revisions of this rate schedule are subject to the provisions of Board Policy A-33.
B. The Board of Directors shall update the avoided cost of energy as referenced above in the Rates and Charges section.
C. The Board of Directors shall review and if necessary, update this policy at least every five years or more frequently as circumstances warrant.
The proposed and present policy changes are available for examination and explanation at the offices of SDCEA, 29780 North US Highway 24, Buena Vista, Colorado. Written comments may be filed with SDCEA at P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211 at least ten (10) days before the effective date.
Current rates and policies of SDCEA are available to members at their convenience on our website, myelectric.coop, under the Governance section.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 3, 2023
