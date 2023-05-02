PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice to Bid
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting sealed bids for livestock grazing on the 51.6 acres of the Buena Vista State Wildlife Area located in Buena Vista, CO. Bid packets can be picked up at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office- Salida Service Center, 7405 West Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Bids must be received no later than 4:30 PM, Friday, May 12 th, 2023.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 18, 25 and May 2, 2023
