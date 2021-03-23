Public Notice
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Kenneth E. Hardwick a/k/a Kenneth Edward Hardwick; a/k/a Kenneth Hardwick; a/k/a Ken E. Hardwick; a/k/a Ken Edward Hardwick; a/k/a Ken Hardwick, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30009
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before August 23, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Myka M. Landry, ATL for PR Diana S. Smith
PO Box 2276
Elizabeth, CO 80107
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Myka Marie Landry
133 County Road 17, Ste. E2E
PO Box 2276
Elizabeth, Colorado 80107
Phone Number: 303-802-4672
Email: mykalandry@mykalandrylaw.com
FAX Number: 303-646-2020
Atty. Reg. #: 20430
Published in The Mountain Mail March 16, 23 and 30, 2021
