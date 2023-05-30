PUBLIC NOTICE
SAGUACHE COUNTY SEEKS BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION REFEREES
SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS SITS AS THE SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION (SCBOE). The SCBOE hears appeals of property valuation and classification by the County Assessor.
The Board of County Commissioners is looking into hiring qualified, independent referees to hold hearings for Saguache County Board of Equalization and make recommendations to the SCBOE.
The Saguache County Board of Equalization is accepting resumes for the appointment to the Board of Equalization referees for the month of July and August 2023. Referees must be experienced in property valuation and classification and be able to conduct hearings with the public. Salary is $200 per day. Resumes are being accepted through June 1, 2023.
Interested parties may submit their resumes to:
Saguache County Board of Commissioners
PO Box 100
Saguache, CO 81149
719-655-2231
Published in The Mountain Mail May 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30, 2023
