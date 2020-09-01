PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County COVID19 Data Dashboard
Request for Proposals
Summary
Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) is looking for firms that can build off of the current Chaffee County COVID19 Data Dashboard.
Detailed (Scope of Work)
The goals of the Data Dashboard include:
1. Provide county leadership with information needed to assess critical metrics concerning the status of COVID19 in Chaffee County, including tracking PCR results (PCR tests, antibody tests, hospitalization data), appropriate demographic information, positivity rates, outbreak data and other relevant information.
2. Provide CCPH database support to manage, schedule, and inform PCR/swab testing across the range of locations at which individuals are being tested. This database will include collecting contact/demographic information, scheduling tests, tracking test results, and support the ability of public health to follow up with individuals who have completed or missed tests.
3. Provide timely transparency to the public on metrics used by CCPH to establish public health orders.
4. Provide county leadership with the data needed to analyze and contextualize disease transmission dynamics within Chaffee County to inform public health decision-making.
To achieve these goals we will continue to build a system that has the following functionalities or characteristics (not exhaustive and not solely the responsibility of the data coordination firm):
1. Security to protect confidential patient information.
2. HIPAA compliant.
3. Redundancy/back-up.
4. Documentation.
5. Enable multiple points of data entry via custom web-based forms (name, DOB, demographic, contact info) for patients who are getting PCR tests and other tests that might become available.
6. Development of a robust unique identifier, such as DOB/name, that allows multiple records for the same individual to be easily tracked across multiple points of record entry involving different organizations (e.g., local clinics and hospitals).
7. Allows patients to be scheduled for testing and tracked at CCPH
8. Allows tracking of COVID19 patient status as they move through the hospital system, including hospitalization status, transfers, and deaths.
9. Provides standardized and automated reports for county leadership, Chaffee County’s public dashboard (key metrics used to establish public health restrictions), and the operations team (the testing schedule, the results of PCR tests).
10. Allows entry of antibody results and associated information when CCPH supports this kind of test.
11. Allows for the importation of historic data and/or external data.
12. Provides visualization of the data both for the leadership team and the public in the form of reports and dashboards (web-hosted).
13. Allows for custom querying of the raw data for the purposes of analysis by CCPH and their collaborators.
Needed Services:
1. Create data entry portals.
2. Build database.
3. Produce reports.
4. Create dashboards.
5. Maintain system and create improvements as directed.
Additional Information
1. There is an existing system that defines most of the data entry needs as well as the database architecture.
2. There is a need to work with critical stakeholder groups to better define needed reports.
3. It is anticipated that there will be additional requested improvements once the database is updated and as Chaffee County refines its needs.
4. The work must be done on a contract basis, with hiring subject to final review and approval of the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
5. Priority will be given to local firms with a demonstrated track record of performance of above.
6. Experience working in epidemiology and health data preferred.
Proposal Elements and Format
Cover letter, description of relevant experience, list of key individuals on project team and relevant experience, anticipated schedule/timeline, a list of additional questions, approximate costs (including billing rates of key individuals), and the preferred billing method (e.g., time and materials, fixed bid). Proposals should address how cost uncertainty and changes to scope will be managed to prevent budget overruns and identify dates by which each phase of the project shall be accomplished.
Duration of Contract
The anticipated length of project is through Dec 31, 2020 with the possibility of
extending based on progression or regression of the COVID-19 pandemic and available
funding.
Budget
Prepare a line item budget identifying the estimated expenditures for the Data Dashboard Proposal. All prices quoted must be firm for a period of 2 months following the opening of the proposal. There is no expressed or implied obligation on behalf of the County to reimburse proposers for any expenses incurred in preparing proposals and the total cost of proposal preparation and submission shall be borne by the Proposer.
Proposal Due Date, Time, and Location
If a Proposer fails to provide the required information, his or her response may be disregarded. More details pertaining to the Request for Proposal (RFP) are available on the County’s website at www.chaffeecounty.org or from Patty Baldwin at the County Administration Office. Questions regarding this RFP's specifications should be directed to Andrea Carlstrom, Director, at acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org.
Submit sealed proposals to:
Send or deliver proposals to: County Administration Office, 104 Crestone Ave., P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO 81201.
Late Proposals, Modifications, and Withdrawals
Proposals received after: 5:00 p.m. on September 2, 2020 may not be considered.
Acceptance of Proposals and Approval of Contract
Chaffee County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to further negotiate with successful Proposer, and to waive information and minor irregularities in proposals received, and to accept any portion of the proposal if deemed to be in the best interest of Chaffee County to do so. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory execution of a contract by the County and the Proposer. Acceptance of a proposal will not impart any rights to any party including, and without limitation, rights of enforcement, equity, or reimbursement, until the contract and all related documents are approved and properly executed.
If, in the sole judgment of the Board of County Commissioners, the proposals are substantially equal, the Board may grant the contract to companies located in Chaffee County. The total cost of proposal preparation and submission shall be borne by the Proposer.
Proposal Evaluation
Proposals will be evaluated by the County staff. The evaluation process will rely on the requested information provided on the following pages and elsewhere in this RFP. Consequently, it is expected that successful proposals will demonstrate a thoughtful and thorough response to the entire set of questions and requests for information addressed in the RFP. Proposals determined to be deficient will be eliminated from further review. Failure to adequately or completely address any question or request for information could adversely affect the evaluation. The Director of Public Health may, in her discretion, request clarification or additional details from any Proposer.
All information submitted in response to this RFP is public after the Notice of Award has been issued. The Proposer should not include as part of the response to the RFP any information which the Proposer believes to be a trade secret or other privileged or confidential data. If the Proposer wishes to include such material with a proposal, then the material should be supplied under separate cover and identified as confidential. Statements that the entire proposal is confidential will not be honored. Chaffee County will endeavor to keep that information confidential, separate and apart from the proposal subject to the provisions of the Colorado Open Records Act or order of court.
All information provided is subject to public disclosure under the Colorado Open Records Act (“CORA”) unless clearly identified and marked as confidential and qualifies as confidential under CORA.
Proposals must be clearly identified on the front of the envelope by proposal number and title. Responsibility for timely submittal and routing of proposals, prior to recording, lies solely with the Proposer. Proposals received after the closing time specified will not be considered. Telephone, e-mail or facsimile proposals will NOT be accepted.
Minority Business Enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on grounds of race, color, or national origin.
Insurance
A copy of the Firm’s (1) Comprehensive General Liability Insurance Policy, with a minimum coverage amount of $350,000 per person and $990,000 per occurrence; (2) Automobile Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $1,000,000 for each occurrence that includes all vehicles owned, non-owned, and hired to be used on the contract and medical payments; (3) Employer’s Liability, Workers’ Compensation and Unemployment Insurance with a minimum coverage amounts of $100,000 Each Accident, $500,000 Disease-Policy Limit, and $100,0000 Disease-Each Employee; and (4) Employee Fidelity Bond that will protect Chaffee County against loss arising from a fraudulent or dishonest act of the Contractor’s employees. (Payment bond may also be required.)
Performance Bond
Payment and performance bonds may be required depending on the amount of the contract.
Signature block
I/We acknowledge the above terms and certify that all statements made in this application are true and correct to the best of my/our knowledge:
Signed:___________________ Date:_______
Signed:___________________ Date:_______
Published in The Mountain Mail September 1, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.