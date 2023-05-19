PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at the Saguache County Commissioners meeting Room located at 501 – 4th Street, Saguache, Colorado, on the following date:
TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM
to consider proposed “Resolution Designating Site Selection and Construction of Major New Domestic Water Systems and Major Extensions of Existing Domestic Water Systems and Municipal and Industrial Water Projects as Activities of State Interest”.
To view the proposed resolution Thursday, May 4, 2023, you may contact the Saguache County Land Use Department – PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov, or by calling 719-655-2321 or you may also view the changes on our website at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov .
Written comments will be accepted until Friday, JUNE 2, 2023 at 3pm, and may be sent to Saguache County Land Use Department at PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or email to atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov.
By: Tom McCracken, Chairman
Saguache County Board of Commissioners
Published in The Mountain May 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 and June 2, 2023
