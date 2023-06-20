PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO S 15-12.801, C.R.S.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Joe N. Vieira. a/k/a Joseph Norman Vieira, a//ka Joseph N. Vieira, Deceased

Case Number 23PR30016

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personalrepresentative or to

District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado

on or before October 18. 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Joseph Vieira and Jeannette Ferquson

c/o Cutler Law Office, LLC PO Box 743

Salida, Colorado 81201

Published in The Mountain Mail June 20, 27 and July 4, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.