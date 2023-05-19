PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Alex Rudney, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR30014
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before OCTOBER 9, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Zane Rudney
c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca Esq., PC
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC
Jenna L. Mazzucca
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
719-207-4279
Fax #: 719-539-3020
Atty Reg#: 40027
Attorney for Personal Representative, Zane Rudney
Published in The Mountain Mail May 12, 19 and 26, 2023
