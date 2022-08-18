PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 17
(Series of 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO SUBMITTING BALLOT QUESTIONS TO THE ELECTORS OF THE CITY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION, CONCERNING THE IMPOSITION AND INCREASE OF CERTAIN OCCUPATION TAXES ON THE BUSINESS OF LEASING OR RENTING SHORT-TERM ACCOMMODATIONS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (the “City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Colorado;
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-501(1)(c), the City possesses the authority “[t]o license, regulate, and tax, subject to any law of this state, any lawful occupation, business place, amusement, or place of amusements and to fix the amount, terms, and manner of issuing and revoking licenses issued therefor;”
WHEREAS, pursuant to Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution, voter approval is required for the imposition of new taxes and for the increase of existing taxes;
WHEREAS, the City is currently experiencing a severe shortage of permanent housing and long-term rental units for its residents the local workforce, and the diversion of the existing housing stock for short-term rentals contributes to the City’s housing shortage and has a direct and indirect impact on affordability and the availability of housing;
WHEREAS, imposing new taxes and increasing existing taxes on short-term rental license holders and diverting this revenue towards affordable housing efforts will improve the availability of affordable housing for the local workforce and residents;
WHEREAS, the City Council finds it desirable and appropriate, and in the best interest of the general health, safety, and welfare of its residents to submit ballot questions to the electors of the City, concerning the imposition and increase of certain occupation taxes on the business of leasing or renting short-term accommodations.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. The foregoing recitals are hereby incorporated as conclusions, facts, determinations, and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. The following question shall be submitted to the registered electors of the City of Salida at the coordinated general election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The County Clerk shall cause a notice of election for the occupation tax ballot question to be published as part of the coordinated general election publication in substantially the same form as set below and add the question to the City’s General Election Ballot:
COMMENCING ON JANUARY 1, 2023, SHALL THE CITY OF SALIDA’S TAXES BE INCREASED BY AN ESTIMATED $275,000.00 ANNUALLY (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR INCREASE) AND BY WHATEVER ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER THROUGH THE ADOPTION OF AN ANNUAL OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE TAX OF $1,000.00 ON SHORT-TERM RENTAL BUSINESS LICENSE HOLDERS, AND SHALL THE PROCEEDS OF SUCH TAX, TOGETHER WITH INVESTMENT EARNINGS THEREON, BE USED PRIMARILY TO PROMOTE AFFORDABLE HOUSING EFFORTS IN THE CITY, AND SHALL THE CITY BE AUTHORIZED TO COLLECT AND SPEND SUCH REVENUES AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE, NOTWITHSTANDING ANY REVENUE OR EXPENDITURE LIMITATION CONTAINED IN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION?
Yes: _________ No: _________
Section 3. The following question shall be submitted to the registered electors of the City of Salida at the coordinated general election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The County Clerk shall cause a notice of election for the occupational lodging tax ballot question to be published as part of the coordinated general election publication in substantially the same form as set below and add the question to the City’s General Election Ballot:
COMMENCING ON JANUARY 1, 2023, SHALL THE CITY OF SALIDA’S TAXES BE INCREASED BY $525,000.00 zsANNUALLY (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR INCREASE) AND BY WHATEVER ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER BY INCREASING THE OCCUPATIONAL LODGING TAX ON THE BUSINESS OF LEASING OR RENTING SHORT-TERM RENTAL UNITS FROM $4.82 TO $15.00 PER NIGHT, PER BEDROOM, AND SHALL ALL THE PROCEEDS OF SUCH TAX, TOGETHER WITH INVESTMENT EARNINGS THEREON, BE USED PRIMARILY TO PROMOTE AFFORDABLE HOUSING WITHIN THE CITY, AND SHALL THE CITY BE AUTHORIZED TO COLLECT AND SPEND SUCH REVENUES AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE, NOTWITHSTANDING ANY REVENUE OR EXPENDITURE LIMITATION CONTAINED IN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION?
Yes: _________ No: _________
Section 4. If a majority of the votes cast on the ballot questions submitted at the general election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 are in favor such question, then City Council shall be authorized to proceed with the necessary action to impose or increase the occupation tax in the form approved by the electors of the City. Any authority to impose or increase an occupation tax, if conferred by the results of the election, shall be deemed and considered a continuing authority to impose or increase an occupation tax so authorized at any one time, or from time to time, and neither the partial exercise of this authority, nor any lapse of time, shall be considered as exhausting or limiting the full authority to do so.
Section 5. Subject to voter approval at the general election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 and pursuant to C.R.S. § 29-2-106(2), the effective date of any occupation tax authorized shall be January 1, 2023.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 16th day of August, 2022, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this ____ day of _________________, 2022, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of September, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this 6th day of September, 2022.
City of Salida
_________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail August 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.