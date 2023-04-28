PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee Housing Trust will apply to the Colorado Div. of Housing / DOLA for $300,000 in project funding for the acquisition and sale of 6 affordable homes in the West End subdivision (CR 140) at 100 Cotapaxi Lane in Salida. For further information please call the CHT at 719-239-1199 or email info@chaffeehousing.org.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 28, 2023
