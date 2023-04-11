PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION AND
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Salida Hospital District, Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache Counties, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 2,2023 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Stacy Osborne 4 year until May, 2027
Daniel A. Wardrop 4 year until May, 2027
Vanessa Smith
Designated Election Official
Contact Person for the District:
Vanessa Smith
Telephone Number of the District: 719.530.8280
Address of the District: 1000 Rush Drive Salida, CO 81201
District Email: hrrmcelection@hrrmc.net
Published in The Mountain Mail April 11, 2023
