PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION AND

CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Salida Hospital District, Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache Counties, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 2,2023 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

Stacy Osborne 4 year until May, 2027

Daniel A. Wardrop 4 year until May, 2027

Vanessa Smith

Designated Election Official

Contact Person for the District:  

Vanessa Smith                        

Telephone Number of the District:  719.530.8280

Address of the District: 1000 Rush Drive Salida, CO 81201

District Email: hrrmcelection@hrrmc.net

Published in The Mountain Mail April 11, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.