PUBLIC NOTICE
Rescheduled to October 20, 2020 and October 22, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A CHAFFEE COUNTY 1041 LAND USE APPLICATION/PERMIT
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider an extension of a 1041 Permit application.
Applicant: Nestle Waters North America Inc.
Location: 12974 Hwy 24/285, Johnson Village, 22565 and TBD CR 300, Nathrop, lying in the S1/2 NE1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4, W1/2 SE1/4, and the SE1/4 SE1/4, all in Section 11, Township 15 South, Range 78 West, 6th P.M.
Zones: Commercial and Rural
Request: Ten (10) year extension of an existing 1041 Permit for a spring water production process, and associated transmission pipeline and loading facility.
1041 Permit Authority/Board of County Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, starting at 5:00 PM to be held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds at 10165 County Road 120, Poncha Springs, CO 81201. The hearing will be continued to Thursday, October 22, 2020 starting at 9:00 AM, again at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. The hearing will be conducted in person and virtually by Zoom. In person attendance each day will be limited to 175 people, including staff, media and the applicant. Details on how to attend the meeting below.
In-Person Attendance October 20th and 22nd: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health orders only 175 people (including staff, media and the applicant) will be allowed to attend and participate in person in the Permit Authority/Board of County Commissioner Hearing. All members of the public wishing to attend in person must RSVP and will receive a confirmation email by contacting Miki Hodge at mhodge@chaffeecounty.org. In person attendance is not guaranteed unless members of the public RSVP and receive a confirmation email. All in person attendees must follow COVID-19 Requirements. In person attendance will be divided between the Exhibition Hall and Event Center, with the hearing being live streamed in the Event Center.
Zoom Attendance October 20th and 22nd: Members of the public may also attend and participate in the Permit Authority/Board of County Commissioner Hearing virtually through Zoom. RSVP is not required. Connect to the Zoom Meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by following the Zoom link on the County’s website at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/. You may also participate by phone by calling one of the following phone numbers: 1-669-900-6833 or 1-408-638-0668
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing, by Zoom, or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed 1041 land use change/permit.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting (in person or by Zoom) so your comments can be made part of the record. Any questions concerning this application can be directed to Jon Roorda at 719-530-5566. Public comments and questions can also be submitted electronically to jroorda@chaffeecounty.org. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Pursuant to County Policy and Procedures, comment letters containing technical information, data or references to other materials must be submitted by October 13, 2020. Public comments not containing technical information, data or references to other materials may be submitted by October 16, 2020. The Board may not review late submittals and at its discretion the Board may accept submittals on the day of the hearing. The County’s Public Policy and Procedures can be found on the County’s website at www.chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/63791.pdf.
All comments should be tied to the standards for approval or denial that the County is required to follow. Such standards are set forth in the County’s land use regulations and 1041 regulations, available on the County’s website at www.chaffeecounty.org/Page.aspx?PageID-280. They may also be available in another format by contacting the County’s administrative offices at 719-539-2218.
People who provide in person public comment are limited to three minutes per person and at the discretion of the Board, that time may be extended to allow the person to answer additional questions. Persons and groups of people will not be allowed to yield their public comment time to another person. However, at the discretion of staff, groups, representatives or agencies may request additional public comment time and discuss potential presentations by contacting jroorda@chaffeecounty.org by 5:00 pm on October 1, 2020. For additional information on presenting at public hearings see the County’s Guide to Speaking at Public Hearings on the County’s website at www.chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/63813.pdf.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 18 and October 2, 2020
