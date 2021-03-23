Public Notice

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave.,

Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Netha Kate Manby

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Netha Kate Holman

Case Number: 21C14

 Division    Courtroom

Public Notice of Petition For

Change of Name

Public Notice is given on 2/19/21 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Netha Kate Manby be changed to Netha Kate Holman.

SEAL

By/s/ Dana Petri

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail March 16, 19 and 23, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.