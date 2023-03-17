PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of February 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2023CW3010; Previous Case Nos. 2016CW3033, 2001CW1 – CONCERNING THE APPLICATION FOR WATER RIGHTS OF: SALIDA RED LLC, A COLORADO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Brent and Shannon Juilleret, P.O. Box 600, Cuero, TX 77954 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Melinda H. Sherman, Esq., Bryce K. Hinchman, Esq., Sharp, Sherman & Engle LLC, P.O. Box 774608 / 401 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80477, sherman@steamboatlawfirm.com, bhinchman@steamboatlawfirm.com, (970) 879-7600)
Application For Finding Of Reasonable Diligence
CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO.
2. Name of Structures: (1) Droz Creek Reservoir, (2) Smith Pond No. 1, (3) Smith Pond No. 2, (4) Smith Pond No. 3, (5) Smith Pond No. 4, Type: Reservoir (all structures), Background: This is an application for finding of reasonable diligence for Droz Creek Reservoir and Smith Pond Nos. 1-4. 3. Description of Conditional Water Rights: DROZ CREEK RESERVOIR,A. Date of Original Decree: June 9, 2010, in Case No. 01CW1, District Court, Water Division No. 2.B. Subsequent Decree Awarding Findings of Diligence: February 28, 2017, in Case No. 16CW3033, District Court, Water Division No. 2.C. Legal Description: The Reservoir is located in the SE1/4NE1/4 Section 6, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M. The outlet works of the dam are located at a point in the SW1/4NE1/4 Section 6, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M. approximately 1700 feet West of the East line and 1800 feet South of the North line of said Section 6. The decreed UTM coordinates for the Reservoir are: NAD 27 402149 E 4255469 N. The tabulated UTM coordinates for the Reservoir are: NAD83 (Zone 13S) X = 0402196E Y = 4255715N.D. Source of Water: Droz Creek, a tributary of Poncha Creek, a tributary of the South Arkansas River.E. Appropriation Date: May 12, 2000.F. Amount: 124.3 acre-feet.G. Use: Recreation, piscatorial, and stockwatering.SMITH POND NO. 1,A. Date of Original Decree: June 9, 2010, in Case No. 01CW1, District Court, Water Division No. 2.B. Subsequent Decree Awarding Findings of Diligence: February 28, 2017, in Case No. 16CW3033, District Court, Water Division No. 2.C. Legal Description: Smith Pond No. 1 dam is located in the S1/2NE1/4 Section 6, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M at a point approximately 1600 feet from the North line and 1000 feet from the East line of said Section 6. UTM coordinates (NAD83; Zone 13S): X = 0402342E Y = 4255682N.D. Source of Water: Droz Creek, a tributary of Poncha Creek, a tributary of the South Arkansas River.E. Appropriation Date: December 31, 1999.F. Amount: 2.06 acre-feet.G. Use: Recreation, piscatorial, and wildlife watering. SMITH POND NO. 2, A. Date of Original Decree: June 9, 2010, in Case No. 01CW1, District Court, Water Division No. 2. B. Subsequent Decree Awarding Findings of Diligence: February 28, 2017, in Case No. 16CW3033, District Court, Water Division No. 2. C. Legal Description: Smith Pond No. 2 dam is located in the S1/2NE1/4 Section 6, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M at a point approximately 1500 feet from the North line and 750 feet from the East line of said Section 6. UTM coordinates (NAD83; Zone 13S): X = 0402419E Y = 4255682N. D. Source of Water: Droz Creek, a tributary of Poncha Creek, a tributary of the South Arkansas River. E. Appropriation Date: May 12, 2000. F. Amount: 1.14 acre-feet. G. Use: Recreation, piscatorial, and wildlife watering. SMITH POND NO. 3, A. Date of Original Decree: June 9, 2010, in Case No. 01CW1, District Court, Water Division No. 2. B. Subsequent Decree Awarding Findings of Diligence: February 28, 2017, in Case No. 16CW3033, District Court, Water Division No. 2. C. Legal Description: Smith Pond No. 3 dam is located in the S1/2NE1/4 Section 6, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M at a point approximately 1450 feet from the North line and 500 feet from the East line of said Section 6. UTM coordinates (NAD83; Zone 13S): X = 0402518E Y = 4255654N. D. Source of Water: Droz Creek, a tributary of Poncha Creek, a tributary of the South Arkansas River. E. Appropriation Date: May 12, 2000. F. Amount: 1.09 acre-feet. G. Use: Recreation, piscatorial, and wildlife watering. SMITH POND NO. 4. A. Date of Original Decree: June 9, 2010, in Case No. 01CW1, District Court, Water Division No. 2. B. Subsequent Decree Awarding Findings of Diligence: February 28, 2017, in Case No. 16CW3033, District Court, Water Division No. 2. C. Legal Description: Smith Pond No. 4 dam is located in the S1/2NE1/4 Section 6, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M at a point approximately 1700 feet from the North line and 300 feet from the East line of said Section 6. UTM coordinates (NAD83; Zone 13S): X = 0402590E Y = 4255611N. D. Source of Water: Droz Creek, a tributary of Poncha Creek, a tributary of the South Arkansas River. E. Appropriation Date: May 12, 2000. F. Amount: 0.7 acre-feet. G. Use: Recreation, piscatorial, and wildlife watering. 4. Provide a detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures, during the previous diligence period: Salida Red LLC, a Colorado limited liability company (the “Applicant”) acquired the conditional water rights that are the subject of this application from Thomas H. Smith by quit claim deed recorded on April 30, 2021, at Reception No. 470031 in the Chaffee County real property records, attached to the application as Exhibit 1. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) The reliability and availability of water on the subject property was an important factor in the Applicant’s due diligence review process and ultimately in its decision to purchase the property. The Applicant had discussions with the property caretaker to better understand the operation of Droz Creek Reservoir and any fluctuations in the water level resulting from drought, precipitation, and snowmelt. The Applicant learned that the water level is generally static in the Droz Creek Reservoir due to constant recharge from Droz Creek, underground springs, and other water sources that feed into the impoundment. Since purchasing the subject property, the Applicant has worked diligently to develop and use the conditional water rights in the manner contemplated by the conditional decree initially awarded in Water Division No. 2, Case No. 01CW1, and continued by subsequent decree in Case No. 16CW3033. Droz Creek supplies all of the reservoirs described herein; starting with Droz Creek Reservoir, which is located on-stream and upon the Applicant’s property. Smith Pond Nos. 1-4 are small impoundments immediately downstream of the Reservoir and upon the Applicant’s property. The Droz Creek Reservoir and Smith Pond Nos. 1-4 are components of an integrated water supply project for Applicant’s property along with the other water rights in this application. For that reason, Applicant requests that all conditional water rights herein be regarded as an integrated system. When a project or integrated system is comprised of several features, work on one feature shall be considered in finding that reasonable diligence has been shown in the development of water rights for all features of the project or system. C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b). The Applicant has performed the activities described below in furtherance of the development of these water rights, which activities may be supplemented with additional evidence. A. Droz Creek Reservoir, Since purchasing the subject property, the Applicant has applied to beneficial use water stored by exchange in Droz Creek Reservoir (“Reservoir”) for purposes of recreation, piscatorial, and stockwatering. In connection with recreational use, the Applicant has hosted several watersports-related events at the Reservoir for friends and family involving the use and aesthetic enjoyment of the waterbody. The Applicant’s dogs utilize the Reservoir daily for exercise, swimming and retrieving objects. For piscatorial use, the Applicant’s predecessor previously stocked the Reservoir with trout, which has over time spawned a healthy and sustained population. The Applicant periodically fishes in the Reservoir. Livestock also water from the Reservoir from time to time. The Applicant grazes cattle on the subject property and has observed livestock watering from the Reservoir on prior occasions. In addition to actual use of the Reservoir, the Applicant and its predecessor have expended time, energy, and financial resources in maintaining and improving the Reservoir. The Applicant’s predecessor engaged a water resources engineer and made significant improvements to the Reservoir in 2017-2018. Construction commenced on May 18, 2017 and involved cutting down the primary spillway, lowering the approach to the emergency spillway, leveling the dam crest, and re-installing the dam survey monuments. Construction was completed on January 10, 2018. A copy of the final construction report by Small Hydro Consulting, LLC dated February 16, 2018, as submitted to the Colorado Division of Water Resources, is attached hereto as Exhibit 2. Since acquiring the subject property and its water rights in 2021, the Applicant has continued its predecessor’s work and investments in the Reservoir. Dam crest monuments, used to measure the horizontal and vertical movement of the reservoir, were damaged by snow removal equipment in the winter of 2020-2021. A contractor engaged by the Applicant’s predecessor repaired the monuments shortly thereafter in 2021. After taking possession of the property, the Applicant engaged Landmark Surveying & Mapping to update the survey for the Reservoir at a cost of $506.25. Surveys of the dam crest were completed in 2021 and 2022, and the Applicant intends to complete periodic surveys of the dam crest going forward. In addition to these expenditures, the Applicant has engaged legal counsel to consult with and prepare this application at a cost estimated to exceed $1,000.00. In the summer of 2021, the Applicant dedicated substantial time to clearing willows and other vegetation from the emergency spillway of the Reservoir and portions of the primary spillway’s downstream outlet to Smith Pond No. 1. The Applicant also worked to mitigate invasive weed propagation around the Reservoir, removing large amounts of bull thistle in the process. Following these efforts, the Applicant requested an inspection by the Colorado Division of Water Resources, and the Reservoir’s status was upgraded from “Conditional Satisfactory” to “Satisfactory” as a result. The Applicant met with representatives from Water Division 2 in 2022 to discuss the augmentation plan for the Reservoir and the use of shares in Twin Lakes reservoir to offset depletions to the South Arkansas River. The Applicant also met with representatives from the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District to discuss the potential for joint projects in the future involving the Reservoir. All of the foregoing acts and expenditures reflect the Applicant’s diligence and intent to apply the Reservoir water to beneficial use in the manner contemplated by the conditional decrees. Despite the Applicant’s efforts and intent to utilize water rights in the Reservoir, the water rights are rarely in priority, which requires the Applicant to rely primarily on water stored by exchange. According to a structure call analysis on the Colorado Division of Water Resources website, the Reservoir was out of priority 99.88 percent of the time period from the date of the prior diligence decree, February 28, 2017, to February 1, 2023. It appears there were just five days in total during this time in which the water right was one hundred percent in priority, according to said analysis, including May 19, 2018, May 20, 2018, May 21, 2018, April 1, 2020, and April 2, 2020. During the same time period, there were 1,833 days in which the water right was one hundred percent out of priority. Despite this limiting factor, the Applicant remains ready, willing, and able to utilize water rights decreed to the Reservoir when in priority. B. Smith Pond Nos. 1-4, The Smith Pond Nos. 1-4 (collectively, “Ponds”) are water impoundments along Droz Creek immediately downstream of the Reservoir, all of which are located in close proximity to one another and are used for recreational, piscatorial, and wildlife purposes. The Applicant utilizes the Ponds primarily for recreational activities centered around the use and aesthetic enjoyment of the water. The Ponds are also periodically used for fishing, and the Applicant has observed a multitude of wildlife species watering from the Ponds, including elk, mule deer, and moose, and has witnessed bald eagles catching fish from the Ponds. The Ponds are used seasonally by waterfowl, including ducks and Canadian geese. During the summer of 2022, the Applicant observed a pair of nesting geese raising two hatchlings proximate to the Ponds, and a pair of mallards raising several hatchlings proximate to the Ponds. While the Applicant uses the Ponds for their decreed uses through water stored by exchange, as noted in previous diligence applications and decrees, the Ponds are rarely in priority. According to a structure call analysis on the Colorado Division of Water Resources website, the Ponds were out of priority 99.88 percent of the time period beginning from the date of the prior diligence decree, February 28, 2017, to the date of this Application as of February 2023. It appears there were only five days in total during this time in which the Ponds were in priority, according to the structure call analysis for each of the Smith Pond Nos. 1-4. These dates included May 19, 2018, May 20, 2018, May 21, 2018, April 1, 2020, and April 2, 2020. During the same time period, there were 1,833 days in which the water rights in Smith Pond Nos. 1-4 were one hundred percent out of priority. Despite this limiting factor, the Applicant remains ready, willing, and able to utilize water rights decreed to the Ponds when in priority. 5. If claim to make absolute in whole or in part: A. Date water applied to beneficial use: N/A. Amount: N/A. Use: N/A. B. The application shall include supporting evidence that applicant diverted water in-priority and applied such water to the beneficial uses claimed in the amounts claimed. N/A. C. Description of place of use where water is applied to beneficial use. Mark the location of area irrigated on a USGS topographic map and attach to this application a legible 8 ½ x 11 inch copy of the applicable portion of the map. N/A. 6. If the actual location of the structure is different from the location above, provide the actual description: N/A. 7. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which the structures are located and upon which water is used and/or stored: All structures that are the subject of this application are located upon the Applicant’s property. 8. Remarks or other pertinent information: WHEREFORE, the Applicant respectfully requests the Court enter a decree in which it: 1. Grants the Applicant’s prayer that the Court find the Applicant has exercised reasonable diligence in developing the appropriation of conditional water rights for the Droz Creek Reservoir, Smith Pond No. 1, Smith Pond No. 2, Smith Pond No. 3, and Smith Pond No. 4, as set forth herein, and the conditional status of said water rights shall be continued and extended. 2. Grants the Applicant’s prayer that the Court find that the Droz Creek Reservoir, Smith Pond No. 1, Smith Pond No. 2, Smith Pond No. 3, and Smith Pond No. 4 constitute a project or integrated system comprised of several features, as contemplated under C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b). 3. For such further relief as the Court may deem proper.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of April 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 9th day of March 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail March 17, 2023
