PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of February 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2023CW3013; Previous Case Nos. 2003CW026, 2010CW027, and 2016CW012 – TIFFANY W. LOVETT, c/o Timothy C Sanford, MFO Management Co., 111 E. Court St. Suite 3D, Flint, MI 48502(Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Beth Ann J. Parsons, FAIRFIELD AND WOODS, P.C., 1801 California Street, Suite 2600, Denver, Colorado 80202, Phone (303) 830-2400)
Application For Finding of Reasonable Diligence
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Name of Structure: Olson Ditch (WDID 1100589). 3. Description of conditional water right: A. Date of Original Decree: May 7, 2004, Case No. 2003CW026, District Court, Water Division 2, State of Colorado. B. List of Subsequent Diligence Decrees: September 23, 2010, Case No. 10CW027, and February 15, 2017, Case No. 2016CW012, District Court, Water Division No. 2, State of Colorado. C. Location: A point on the north bank of Powell Creek in the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 35, Township 13 South, Range 79 West, 6th P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado, being approximately 1,050 feet from the north section line and 1,550 feet from the west section line of said Section 35. Applicant provides the following coordinates to help further identify the approximate relevant location utilizing the Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) grid system projection:13S 396234E, 4304200N. D. Source: Powell Creek, an intermittent tributary of the Arkansas River. E. Appropriation Date: July 5, 2002. F. Amount: 0.4 c.f.s. G. Use: Stock watering and irrigation of 20 acres land west of County Road 361 in the S ½ of the SE ¼ Section 26, Township 13 South, Range 79 West, 6th P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. 4. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion of the appropriation and application to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed. Applicant purchased the Olson Ditch conditional water right and the associated relevant land interests (“Property”) on January 10, 2019. Applicant’s evaluation of the Property, including the condition of the ditch and relevant structures associated with the Olson Ditch conditional right, and prospective uses of the Property and conditional water rights, is ongoing. Further, Applicant has engaged counsel as an exercise of reasonable diligence for development of the right. 5. Water applied to beneficial use: N/A. 6. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: N/A. WHEREFORE, Applicant requests the Court to enter its decree and ruling as follows: 1. To make a finding of reasonable diligence with respect to the Olson Ditch that was conditionally decreed in Case No. 2003CW025, and continued in effect in Case Nos. 2010CW026 and 2016CW012, and providing that a subsequent showing of diligence on the right be made six years from the date of entry of a decree of diligence; 2. Any other ruling the Court deems appropriate in the above-captioned matter.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of April 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 9th day of March 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail March 17, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.