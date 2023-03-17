PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
AND
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the South Arkansas Fire Protection District, Chaffee and Freemont Counties, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 2, 2023 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Richard Edgington until May, 2027 (4 year term)
Richard M. Spradlin until May 2027 (4 year term)
Harold E. Starbuck until May, 2027 (4 year term)
/s/Doug Bess
(Signature of the Designated Election Official)
Doug Bess
(DEO’s Printed Name)
Contact Person for the District: Doug Bess
Phone Number of the District: (719) 539-2212
Address of the District: 124 E. Street,
P.O. Box 86, Salida, Colorado 81201
District Fax Number: (719) 539-9086
District Email: doug.bess@cityofsalida.com
Published in The Mountain Mail March 17, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.