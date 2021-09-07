PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice to the Public: Comment Period for the Southern Colorado Economic Development District's Draft 2021-2026 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
The Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) seeks public review and comment on its Draft 2021-2026 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). The CEDS is a guide to understand and improve the regional economy for the SCEDD, which includes Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, and Pueblo counties. This federally required document serves as a regional economic development plan for creating a stronger, more diverse economy. It is strategy-driven, collaboratively developed, and locally implemented. The information provided assists local decision-makers to set priorities for investment in key economic development efforts and allows access to federal funding through the duration of 2021-2026 in which the plan is valid. A public comment period regarding the Draft SCEDD 2021-2026 CEDS begins on August 18, 2021 and extends through September 17, 2021.
Information regarding the Draft SCEDD 2021-2026 CEDS is posted on SCEDD's website at scedd.com. Members of the public are asked to learn more and comment via email to Eric Gubelman, Executive Director, at ceds@scedd.com. Copies of the proposed documents are also available at SCEDD office at 121 W. City Center Drive Pueblo, CO 81003. Questions may also be directed to Eric Gubelman during business hours at (719)545-8680 or via the contact information specified above. To ensure full participation in the public involvement process, additional accommodations for effective communication may be made to SCEDD’s office and requested at least five working days prior to the date on which they will be needed. Requests for accommodations should be directed to SCEDD staff via the contact information specified above.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 20 and September 7, 2021
