PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 21-0325
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On August 16, 2021, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Chaffee records.
Original Grantor(s)
James H. Evans and Munsuk Evans
Original Beneficiary(ies)
First Republic Mortgage Corporation
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt
PHH Mortgage Corporation
Date of Deed of Trust
January 11, 1999
County of Recording
Chaffee
Recording Date of Deed of Trust
January 19, 1999
Recording Information
(Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.)
301572
Original Principal Amount
$41,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance
$31,987.24
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
PLEASE SEE ATTACHED LEGAL DESCRIPTION
Also known by street and number as: 10015 W. Cherokee Dr., Salida, CO 81201.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 12/15/2021, at Office of Public Trustee, 104 Crestone Avenue, Room 105, Salida, CO 81201, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 10/22/2021
Last Publication 11/19/2021
Name of Publication Mountain Mail
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 08/16/2021
Dee Dee Copper, Public Trustee in and for the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado
/s/ Dee Dee Copper
By: Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Anna Johnston, Esq. #51978
Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1391 Speer Boulevard, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711
Attorney File # 00000009278912
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
A TRACT OF LAND BEING LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW1/4) OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 50 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE W1/2 SW1/4 OF SECTION 20, FROM WHENCE THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 20 (GOVERNMENT LAND OFFICE BRASS CAP) BEARS SOUTH 89°47' WEST 1268.28 FEET, SAID POINT BEING MARKED BY A 1 1/2 INCH DIAMETER ALUMINIUM CAP ON A NO. 5 RE-BAR, STAMPED "1/16 COR", SAID POINT BEING
THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE SOUTH 89°36'39" WEST 100.05 FEET TO A POINT BEING MARKED WITH A 1 1/2 INCH DIAMETER ALUMINIUM CAP ON A NO. 5 RE-BAR, STAMPED "MTN P&E PLS 5264", ALSO STAMPED WITH THE LOT DESIGNATION;
THENCE NORTH 02°06'27" WEST 238.10 FEET TO A POINT BEING MARKED SIMILARLY TO THE PREVIOUS POINT;
THENCE NORTH 87°53'33" EAST 100.00 FEET TO A POINT BEING MARKED SIMILARLY TO THE PREVIOUS POINT;
THENCE NORTH 87°53'33" EAST 296.14 FEET TO A POINT BEING MARKED SIMILARLY TO THE PREVIOUS POINT;
THENCE ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF SOUTH 05°34'35" EAST, A DELTA ANGLE OF 7°07'09", A RADIUS OF 1334.78 FEET, AND A CHORD LENGTH OF 165.75 FEET TO A POINT MARKED SIMILARLY TO THE PREVIOUS POINT;
THENCE SOUTH 81°11'40" WEST 308.27 FEET TO A POINT MARKED SIMILARLY TO THE PREVIOUS POINT;
THENCE SOUTH 02°06' 27" EAST 40.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SAID TRACT INCLUDING LOT NO. 8, PINON HILLS SUBDIVISION, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO.
