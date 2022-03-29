PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County Government is accepting bids for a 30’x8’ office building for the Saguache County Landfill. This office type building will be used to for an office building for our Landfill.
This bid request will also require the installation of a sewage disposal system and solar system for electric.
For specific specifications of the building please contact Wendi Maez at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov or Randy Arredondo at rarredondo@saguachecounty-co.gov.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with “Saguache County Landfill Office” written on the front of the envelope which contains the sealed bid. Bids must include proof of liability and workers compensation insurance coverage.
Bids must be submitted to Saguache County Administration, 505 3rd Street, or PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 and must be submitted by Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 3pm.
For further information you can also call Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231 or Randy Arredondo at 719-655-2554.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 22, 25, 29 and April 1, 5, 8, 12 and 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.