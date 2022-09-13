PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of August 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW2; THOMAS A. and LESLIE S. WALKER, 7179 S Parfet Court, Littleton, CO 80127, (303) 875-6951
Amended Application for Absolute Underground Water Right for an Exempt Well
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Name(s) of well(s) and permit, registration, or denial number(s): Parcel: Riverview Ranch, Permit #: 323499, Receipt # 10014304. Total area of parcel on which this well is located: 35.68 acres. 3. Location of Structure, Legal Description: SE ¼ SW ¼ Section 13 Township 13 South Range 79 West Sixth P.M. Chaffee County. UTM Coordinates: Easting X: 398278, Northing Y: 4307937, Zone 13, WDID 1108290, Street Address: 34150 N Hwy 24, Buena Vista, CO 81211, Subdivision: Riverview Ranch, Lot: 3. Source of UTMs: GPS, Accuracy of location displayed on GPS device: w/in 25 feet. See general location map attached to the application. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 4. Date of appropriation: 08/04/2021 B. How appropriation was initiated: 08/24/2021. C. Date water applied to beneficial use: Not operated as of current date. 5. Source of water: Arkansas River Tributary. Depth of well: 80 Feet. 6. Amount of underground water claimed: Conditional 15 gpm. 7. Existing Uses: N/A. 8. Proposed Uses: A. Number of single-family dwellings: 3. B. Area of lawns and gardens irrigated: 1 acres. C. Domestic animals watering: Yes D. Livestock watering on farm/ranch/pasture: Yes. E. Other uses: Fire Protection, ordinary household purposes inside but not more than 3 single family dwellings, the watering of poultry, domestic animals and livestock on a farm ranch and the irrigation of not more than (1) acre of home garden and lawns. 9. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Applicant.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of October 2022, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 9th day of September 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail September 13, 2022
