PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 22-0331
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On December 21, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of
Chaffee records.
Original Grantor(s) Eddie Bishop
Original Beneficiary(ies) David Zucker
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt David Zucker
Date of Deed of Trust October 15, 2021
County of Recording Chaffee
Recording Date of Deed of Trust October 18, 2021
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 475134
Original Principal Amount $100,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $100,000.00
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOTS 1 AND 2, TWO RIVERS COMMONS AMENDED PLAT
RECORDED OCTOBER 7, 2020 AS RECEPTION NO. 463271, CITY OF SALIDA, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
Also known by street and number as: 102 & 104 Old Stage Road, Salida, CO 81201.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 04/19/2023, at Office of Public Trustee, 104 Crestone Avenue, Room 105, Salida, CO 81201, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 2/24/2023
Last Publication 3/24/2023
Name of Publication Mountain Mail
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 12/21/2022
Dee Dee Copper, Public Trustee in and for the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Dee Dee Copper
Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
David A. Brewster #52481
Otten, Johnson, Robinson, Neff, and Ragonetti PC 950 17th Street, Suite 1600, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 825-8400
Attorney File # # 260040.0005
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
