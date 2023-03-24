PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING ANNEXATION AND ZONING APPLICATIONS
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on February 28, 2023 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The hearing is regarding applications for Annexation and Zoning submitted by and on behalf Dewey and Lorita Groover, for the property located at 7285 County Road 160.
The City is currently considering a petition to annex and zone the subject property into the City. The general purpose of the application is to consider the applicant’s request to zone the property Medium Density Residential (R-2).
Any recommendation by the Planning Commission for the Annexation and Zoning shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and a public hearing scheduled for April 04, 2023, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m. at City Council Chambers and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the applications may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2626.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
