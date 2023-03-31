PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A SPECIAL USE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, in the Pinon Room of the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 25th, 2016, to consider amendments to Municipal Code Chapter 16.1.3.2.4 regarding temporary seasonal camping.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 31, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.