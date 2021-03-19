PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
02/01/2021 - 02/28/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 2204.10; ACA Products, Inc., 1877.03; Accent USA, Inc., 730.00; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 494.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 423.45; American Health Holding, Inc., 10.55; American Red Cross, 80.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 537.87; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 723.36; Atmos Energy Corporation, 412.41; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 125.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3065.56; AutoZone, 781.84; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 48343.30; Axon Enterprise, Inc, 12342.00; Badger Meter Inc, 13101.74; Ben Hall, 125.00; BoundTree Medical, 586.55; Brandon Waugh, 4286.43; Broadcast Music, Inc, 194.60; Business Solutions Leasing, 1371.00; C.S. Collins Inc., 204.54; Caleb Carr, 53.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 7427.00; Carol Babcock, 175.00; Cellco Partnership, 780.56; CenturyLink, 1433.13; Cesare, Inc, 3089.20; Chaffee County Commissioners, 17720.56; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1930.38; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 263.22; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 33.14; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Chris Dwyer, 106.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 492.33; City of Salida, 2891.47; Clarion Associates LLC, 1700.00; Clear Advantage Glass, LLC, 693.25; Colonial Life, 325.04; Colorado Communities for Climate Action, 5000.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 50.00; Colorado Department of Transportation, 7224.38; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 101170.20; Colorado Firefighter Heart and Cancer Benefits Trust, 163.65; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 979.50; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 60.00; Consolidated Communications Network of Colorado, 100.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 600.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 503.98; Cummins Inc., 1125.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1120.00; David Criswell, 361.52; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 951.78; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 1775.45; EasYoke Management LLC, 92.25; Elavon, Inc, 1541.70; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 246.34; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 1165.10; FDS Holdings, Inc, 452.71; Fire and Police Pension Association, 146923.95; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2224.80; Front Range Fire Apparatus, 11288.36; Galls, LLC, 426.49; Giggaloop Inc, 2429.01; Glacier Bank, 13609.03; Gobin’s Inc., 704.11; Goble Sampson Associates, Inc., 474.39; Grainger, 238.10; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 179484.71; Hach Company, 13873.79; Harland Clarke Corp., 113.06; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 2000.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 457.50; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 210.78; iiCON Construction Colorado, LLC, 71549.91; Impresco LLC, 450.67; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 26523.58; Johnson Whitesboro Ford, Inc, 46323.00; JVA, Incorporated, 360.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 393.62; Loran DeLong, 71.13; MACK Pack LLC, 488.86; Mark Willburn, 371.00; Materials Management Co, 342.65; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 55.32; McFarland Oil LLC, 1046.72; Michael W. Bowers, 109.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 132.87; Mobile Record Shredders, 64.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 110.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 1141.00; Munico Corp, 1020.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 21862.52; Newman Signs, Inc, 835.78; Nicholas Tolsma, 400.00; OpenGov, Inc., 22500.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 232.91; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Penrose Steel & Tubing, Inc., 515.76; Pinnacol Assurance, 15122.21; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; POSM Software LLC, 5500.00; Professional Police Supply Inc, 290.25; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 339.80; PWD Systems LLC, 1906.20; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 560.60; Ridgeline Signs Inc, 2630.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Salida Auto Parts, 2065.47; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 70.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 35648.43; SGS North America Inc, 1873.54; Share Corporation, 316.59; Sibyl Teague, 368.00; Simplifile, LC, 97.00; Slate Communications, 4750.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2502.01; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 659.72; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 1298.57; Stryker Sales Corporation, 29.44; Sydney Schieren, 4138.75; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 104.00; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 572.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 7491.75; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 313.54; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 4845.13; Two Red Bikes LLC, 580.75; Uline Inc., 27.00; US Postmaster, 1238.32; USA Blue Book, 445.55; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 92.40; Vermeer Sales & Services of Colo, Inc., 464.55; VISA, 4410.93; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 948.23; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 626.84; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 286.62; Western Slope Fire & Safety Inc, 320.00; Winsupply of Salida, 22.35; Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc., 486.58; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 14895.00;
$962,917.66
Payroll Expenditure: February 2021, $417,579.92
Total February Expenditures: $1,380,497.58
Published in The Mountain Mail March 19, 2021
