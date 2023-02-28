PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Submit Bids To:
Town of Poncha Springs, Attn. Brian Berger
333 Burnett Avenue or PO Box 190
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Office Phone: (719) 539-6882
Sealed BIDS for construction of the 2023 Highway 50 Pedestrian Crossing will be received at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO until 1:30 PM, Date: March 17th, 2023. At which time, they which time they will be open and read.
The project consists of A flashing light highway pedestrian crossing with raised concrete bump outs and a raised concrete medium. The project includes traffic control, stormwater management, removal of asphalt, installation of concrete and truncated domes, installation of conduit, delineators and signs located near the intersection of Tomichi Street and Highway 50.
Bid Bond, Performance/Payment and Warranty Bonds are required. The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with the tax-exempt number for materials purchases.
A pre-bid conference call meeting will be held on Monday March 6th at 10:00 am Contractors requesting bid documents will be provided with a Zoom video/telephone conference call number and ID by email to join the call or may attend in person at the Poncha Springs Town Hall. Last day for bid questions is March 10th, at 12:00 pm. All bid questions shall be submitted in writing by email to tvandaveer@crabtreegroupinc.com. Responses to questions and Addendums will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents.
Contractors are required to have the capability to communicate via email and submit project documentation by Dropbox. The Town reserves the right to modify or cancel this bid process at any time.
Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available after February 24th, 2023. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of 2023 Poncha Springs Highway Pedestrian Crossing Project and must be sent to both of the following emails addresses: tvandaveer@crabtreegroupinc.com. All other requests for documents shall be to Poncha Springs via CORA public records request.
Brian Berger
Administrator
Published in The Mountain Mail February 21, 24, 28 and March 3, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.