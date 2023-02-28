PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of David A. Davidoff, also known as David Davidoff, Deceased
Case Number 23PR30004
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before June 30, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Pamela Diane Taylor,
Personal Co-Representative
1100 39th Ave NE
Great Falls, MT 59404
Ricky Lee Davidoff,
Personal Co-Representative
7680 County Road 141D
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney or Party Without Attorney
(Name and Address):
William A. Bostrom
Bostrom Law, P.C.
1675 Broadway, Suite 2280
Denver, CO 80202
Phone Number: 303-592-5300
E-mail: wbostrom@bostromlaw.com
FAX Number: 303-592-5330
Atty. Reg. #: 8156
Published in The Mountain Mail February 28, March 7 and 14, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.