PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of David A. Davidoff, also known as David Davidoff, Deceased

Case Number 23PR30004

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before  June 30, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Pamela Diane Taylor,

Personal Co-Representative

1100 39th Ave NE

Great Falls, MT  59404

Ricky Lee Davidoff,

Personal Co-Representative

7680 County Road 141D

Salida, CO  81201

Attorney or Party Without Attorney

(Name and Address):

William A. Bostrom

Bostrom Law, P.C.

1675 Broadway, Suite 2280

Denver, CO  80202

Phone Number: 303-592-5300

E-mail: wbostrom@bostromlaw.com

FAX Number: 303-592-5330

Atty. Reg. #: 8156

Published in The Mountain Mail February 28, March 7 and 14, 2023

 

 

