PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the statutes of the State of Colorado section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S. the personal property of:

Andrew Head

605 Teller St.

Salida, CO 81201

Our lien will be enforced at A & A Storage of Poncha Springs LLLP, 11190 W. Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Unit contents: lawn mower, moveable chicken pen, small chest freezer, tool sets & boxes, cement saw, kayak, ladder, 2 leaf blowers, chop saw

Our lien will be enforced and property disposed of at

10:00 AM, May 18, 2023

Unit Number 433

Published in The Mountain Mail May 2 and 9, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.