PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids for the following:
YEAR, MAKE, MODEL, SERIAL/ VIN #,
TAG #, Notes
2020, Ram, 2500, 3C6UR5CJ1LG188706, 1, Totaled with Salvage Title
2006, SRA, 01155600050329, 2, Horizontal Wood Grinder - $5000 minimum bid
1976, Libby Welding Co., MEP 005A, Serial R25 0558, 3, Generator- Camo
--, Generac OHVI Engines, 0G7793, Serial 8357590 09257, 4, Generator - White
These can be viewed at the Chaffee County Road and Bridge Shop, 10360 County Road 120, Poncha Springs, Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Beginning April 4, 2022
Sealed bids are due by 3:00 p.m., Friday May 6, 2022, at the Chaffee County Administration Office, 104 Crestone Ave, Salida, CO 81201, Attn: Brandy Coscarella. Bids will be opened at 9:15 a.m. on May 10, 2022 at the Board of County Commissioners Meeting at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Chaffee County reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 29 and April 1 and 5, 2022
