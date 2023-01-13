PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
12/01/2022 - 12/31/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Aaron’s Auto Glass, Inc., 50.00; Alfred Benesch & Company, 129460.36; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1906.64; American Health Holding, Inc., 6.33; American Hunting and Firearm Service, 961.13; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 669.29; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 6051.72; Artchange, Inc, -150.00; ArtWalk, 200.00; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 91.73; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 742.96; Atmos Energy Corporation, 14028.61; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 178.27; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 4215.56; AutoZone, 502.83; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 110747.74; Badger Meter Inc, 214674.39; Berry Companies Inc., 34.30; BoundTree Medical, 135.51; Brady Brothers Inc., 1483.88; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 800.90; Business Solutions Leasing, 1545.43; Butala Construction Company, 1831.62; C.S. Collins Inc., 193.09; Caleb Thorne, 4978.00; Carl Miller, 15000.00; Carol Babcock, 10.00; CCSARS, 200.00; Cellco Partnership, 1197.83; CenturyLink, 715.81; Cesare, Inc, 9618.19; Chaffee County, 69444.84; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 36.00; Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., 5000.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 709.00; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2018.27; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 60.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.24; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 606.85; City of Salida, 8565.09; CivicPlus, LLC, 275.00; Clinton Graves, 327.25; Colonial Life, 331.86; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 902.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 118025.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 64132.25; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 235.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 7298.75; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 461.41; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 1859.00; Dakoda DeFurio, 19.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1305.00; Daniel Distel, 40.00; Daniel P. Dulaney, 2800.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 938.78; DME Solutions Inc, 226.58; DPC Industries, Inc., 220.00; elevateHER, 4000.00; Ennis-Flint Inc, 782.80; ESO Solutions, Inc, 9476.01; ESS Inc., 1318.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; FBS Automotive, Inc., 152.62; FCI IND INC, 4138.27; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1234.43; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 756.74; Fire and Police Pension Association, 161817.03; Fire on the River, 200.00; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 4710.20; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 2362.99; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 1017.42; Galls, LLC, 606.49; Gilson Construction LLC, 6032.00; Glacier Bank, 26228.44; Gobin’s Inc., 1128.69; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.00; GovOS, Inc., 1460.00; Grainger, 1477.27; GWD Inc., 2100.00; Hannah Michaels, 300.00; Hardline Equipment LLC, 1118.23; Henderson Land Surveying Company, Inc., 2500.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 1411.50; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 210.00; HydroGeo Designs Inc., 2364.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 4058.61; Impresco LLC, 416.93; Intermountain Overhead Door Service Inc., 364.50; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 49083.83; J & J Neppl Inc, 1125.60; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jennifer A Talbot, -500.00; JLL PIONEER, INC, 6960.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 4927.51; John Michael Kreski, 300.00; JVA, Incorporated, 3350.00; Katherine Sigala, 19.00; Lars Leber, 1280.00; Lea Park & Play, Inc., 2331.58; Lexipol LLC, 6985.50; M.J. Donovan Enterprises, Inc, 881.00; MACK Pack LLC, 309.73; Materials Management Co, 495.70; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 437.00; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 149.95; McFarland Oil LLC, 4756.32; Michael G. Gunderman, 12450.00; Moltz Construction, Inc., 492005.95; Monte Vista Machine Tool LLC, 19687.50; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 234.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 5092.50; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 1877.73; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 50.00; Natalie Millis, 336.50; Nicholas Tolsma, 231.00; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Paymentech, LLC, 1914.29; PCA Colorado LLC, 476.00; Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, 100.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 1747.86; Pitney Bowes, 738.30; PowderMonarch LLC, 3000.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 257.30; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 20578.22; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 340.00; RAD Inc, 22.69; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 800.00; Richard Smith, 164.06; Richard Sullivan, 72.00; Richey Design LLC, 237.25; Riverside Trophies, 15.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 140.30; Russel Backhouse, 58232.33; Salida Auto & Diesel Repair LLC, 162.03; Salida Auto Parts, 155.02; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 6200.00; Salida Hospital District, 471.40; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 9739.50; SGS North America Inc, 1067.90; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 33485.98; Sidehill Mugwump Protection Society, Inc., 10000.00; Slate Communications, 4813.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 1897.14; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 274.57; SY Motel Property LLC, 2400.00; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 572.00; The Alliance, 200.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 281.59; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4802.53; The Neenan Company LLLP, 52853.00; Thryv, Inc, 37.26; Transfirst Group Inc., 60.88; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 7665.70; Tyler Business Forms, 286.62; UMB Bank, N.A., 400.00; UniFirst Corporation, 74.90; US Postmaster, 1329.54; USA Blue Book, 2600.37; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 174.20; VeriCheck, Inc., 30.42; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 640.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1482.40; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 938.35; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 3480.00; Williams Equipment, LLC, 405.91; Wilson Williams, LLP, 14192.18; Winsupply of Salida, 513.07; Xcel Energy - Salida, 38998.78; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 91725.48;
$2,072,985.68
Payroll Expenditure: December 2022, $822,108.97
Total December Expenditures: $2,895,094.65
Published in The Mountain Mail January 13, 2023
