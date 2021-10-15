PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Amelya Rae Tucker

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Amelya Rae Ashryver Sanchez

Case Number: 21C47

Division 1   Courtroom 1

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on October 11, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Amelya Rae Tucker

be changed to

Amelya Rae Ashryver Sanchez

By /s/ Dana Petri

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

SEAL

Published in The Mountain Mail October 15, 19 and 22, 2021

