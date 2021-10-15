PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Amelya Rae Tucker
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Amelya Rae Ashryver Sanchez
Case Number: 21C47
Division 1 Courtroom 1
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on October 11, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Amelya Rae Tucker
be changed to
Amelya Rae Ashryver Sanchez
By /s/ Dana Petri
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in The Mountain Mail October 15, 19 and 22, 2021
