PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Richard Reed Last, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR4

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before August 13, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Gail Mingesz

10842 Rd 35

Mancos, CO 81328

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Gail Mingesz

10842 Rd 35

Mancos, CO 81328

Phone Number: 970-739-2433

Email: gailspups6@gmail.com

Published in The Mountain Mail May 13, 20 and 27, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.