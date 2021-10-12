PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
09/01/2021 - 09/30/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
327 Medical Professional Corp., 215.00; 4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 922.43; Abacus Partners, LLC, 167.23; ACA Products, Inc., 190.00; AFD Pavement Marking, LLC, 2116.45; Alec Coscarella, 125.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 550.90; Ameille Lynn Hooper, 468.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Public Works Association, 215.00; American Red Cross, 40.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 641.64; Aquatic Resources LLC, 8109.80; Ark Aces, 500.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 3511.45; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 126.48; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Athena Parent, Inc., 284.35; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1538.46; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 135.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2329.62; AutoZone, 631.05; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 26524.00; Badger Meter Inc, 4941.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 266.60; Bill Almquist, 110.32; Brady Brothers Inc., 251.98; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 32.34; Business Solutions Leasing, 1527.49; Butala Construction Company, 809.72; C.S. Collins Inc., 442.81; Caleb Carr, 159.00; Carol Babcock, 15.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 42343.20; Cellco Partnership, 1143.06; CenturyLink, 900.21; Cesare, Inc, 5743.50; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 11.50; Chaffee County Landfill, 40.25; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 435.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2100.38; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 2944.50; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 597.84; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 14645.13; Colonial Life, 426.76; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 330.00; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 15.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 816.25; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 30.00; Colorado Electric Motor Repair Inc., 1995.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 110661.68; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 2737.50; Colorado State University, 160.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 219.75; Core & Main LP, 513.94; Cory Hesse, 156.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 8048.80; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 143.92; CUES, Inc., 22.91; Dan Ogden Consulting, 815.00; Daniel McCrerey, 889.32; David H. McNeil, 647.50; Dell Financial Services LLC, 2764.03; Dell USA L.P., 168.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 855.23; E-470 Public Highway Authority, 35.80; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 1387.50; Elavon, Inc, 2313.92; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 110.25; Elite Brands of Colorado, 305.00; Elizabeth Carver, 1000.00; Erik Alan Kean, 1100.00; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 290.88; Extractor Corporation, 56.80; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; Faris Machinery, 1524.15; FCI IND INC, 2164.31; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1025.51; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 2188.27; Fire and Police Pension Association, 43149.10; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 5163.83; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 1472.41; Galls, LLC, 523.99; Gary Lacy, 2665.00; Glacier Bank, 30920.04; Gobin’s Inc., 203.82; Grainger, 1271.01; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 38292.47; Hardline Equipment LLC, 1424.00; Helen Martin, 444.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 101.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 85.58; Impresco LLC, 828.47; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 27423.23; James T. Lofgren, 400.00; Jamsab Realty Corp, 7427.00; Jeff Marques, 1000.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 239.89; JVA, Incorporated, 165.00; Kathryn Dunleavy, 105.28; Kelly Marshall, 32.00; Koloski LLC, 150.00; Leonard Flores, 88.63; LN Curtis & Sons, 6962.26; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 550.90; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 3500.34; Lynn Giles, 180.02; MACK Pack LLC, 381.25; Materials Management Co, 403.70; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 287.64; McFarland Oil LLC, 5440.27; Michael Cooper, 165.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 236.81; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 183.75; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 351.00; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 180.00; Municipal Code Corporation, 144.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 11904.90; Nalco Company, 9595.44; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 150.49; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pavlacka LLC, 2533.00; Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, 63.98; Pinnacol Assurance, 15151.75; Pitney Bowes, 208.50; PowderMonarch LLC, 7123.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 80.75; Psychological Dimensions, PC, 350.00; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 222.00; RAD Inc, 19.95; RAR LLC, 245.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 145.80; Riverside Trophies, 30.00; RMS Utilities, Inc., 207266.50; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Rush Truck Centers of Colorado Inc, 57.98; Salida Auto Parts, 2118.56; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 2552.60; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 10446.00; Scotty P. Krob, 1500.00; Slate Communications, 7631.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3012.11; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 28443.75; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 839.07; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 233.70; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 750.00; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 1144.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4128.29; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 26917.00; Town & Country Salida Inc., 191.98; Tres Litros Beer Co, LLC, 255.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 9797.09; Tyco Fire & Security Management, Inc., 609.50; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 7144.17; United States Treasury, 20260.34; US Postmaster, 1255.30; USA Blue Book, 2520.81; USDA/Rural Development, 240245.00; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 195.36; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1023.54; Water Environment Federation, 175.00; Waynette A Shook, 377.52; WCB Design Inc, 275.00; Wilson Williams, LLP, 15890.76; Winsupply of Salida, 28.33; Woods High Mountain Distillery, LLC, 99.66; Xcel Energy - Salida, 206.00; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 17354.16; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1310.00;
$1,138,864.60
Payroll Expenditure: September 2021, $461,292.73
Total September Expenditures: $1,600,157.33
Published in The Mountain Mail October 12, 2021
