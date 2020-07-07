PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address:
142 Crestone Ave., PO Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
719-539-2561
Plaintiff(s):
DAVID PAUL MARQUES
v.
Defendant(s):
STELLA BERNICE GOULD, PAULA WOOD-HENSCHEN and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action.
Attorneys:
Ernest F. Marquez, #16325
Marquez & Herrick-Stare, LLC
102 North I Street
PO Box 1203
Salida, CO 81201
719-539-7663
Email: ernest@mhslaw.us
Case Number: 2018CV030056
SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgement by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action in rem to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lots Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18) and Nineteen (19) in Block Six (6)
in the Town, now City, of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado;
Otherwise known as: 334 W. 1st Street
Salida, CO 81201
This summons is issued pursuant to C.R.C.P. 4(g).
Dated: June 3, 2020
Published in the Mountain Mail.
First Publication: June 8, 2020
Last Publication: July 7, 2020
MARQUEZ & HERRICK-STARE, LLC
Original signature on file
/s/ Ernest F. Marquez
Ernest F. Marquez, #16325
Attorney for Plaintiff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.