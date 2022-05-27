PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of DEBORAH ALISON JOHNSON, a/k/a DEBORAH A. JOHNSON, a/k/a DEBORAH JOHNSON, f/k/a DAVID ALAN SCHLICHTIG, f/k/a DAVID A. SCHLICHTIG, f/k/a DAVID SCHLICHTIG, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30004
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Saguache County, Colorado on or before September 20, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Eric Allen Bergman, Personal Representative
1900 19th St.
Golden, CO 80401
Attorney for Personal Representative,
Eric Allen Bergman:
Molly T. Zwerdlinger, Atty. Reg. #46224
Jared R. Bove, Atty. Reg. #56766
MILLER & STEIERT, P.C.
1901 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
Phone Number: (303) 798-2525
FAX Number: (303) 798-2526
E-mail: mzwerdlinger@m-s-lawyers.com
E-mail: jbove@m-s-lawyers.com
Published in The Mountain Mail May 20, 27 and June 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.