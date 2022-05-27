PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of DEBORAH ALISON JOHNSON, a/k/a DEBORAH A. JOHNSON, a/k/a DEBORAH JOHNSON, f/k/a DAVID ALAN SCHLICHTIG, f/k/a DAVID A. SCHLICHTIG, f/k/a DAVID SCHLICHTIG, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30004

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Saguache County, Colorado on or before September 20, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Eric Allen Bergman, Personal Representative

1900 19th St.

Golden, CO 80401

Attorney for Personal Representative,

Eric Allen Bergman:

Molly T. Zwerdlinger, Atty. Reg. #46224

Jared R. Bove, Atty. Reg. #56766

MILLER & STEIERT, P.C.

1901 W. Littleton Blvd.

Littleton, CO 80120

Phone Number: (303) 798-2525

FAX Number: (303) 798-2526

E-mail: mzwerdlinger@m-s-lawyers.com

E-mail: jbove@m-s-lawyers.com

Published in The Mountain Mail May 20, 27 and June 3, 2022

