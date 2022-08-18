PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 16
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE NEWMAN ANNEXATION AS HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) ZONE DISTRICT
WHEREAS, on May 31, 2022, representatives (the “Owners”), of Newman Annexation filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 1 acre located at 7680 C.R. 140, Salida, in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference (the “Property”); and
WHEREAS, by Ordinance No.15, Series of 2022 the City of Salida annexed the Newman Annexation to the City; and; and
WHEREAS, Petitioner has filed an application to zone the Property within the High Density Residential (R-3) zone district, and on July 25, 2022 the City of Salida Planning Commission considered the zoning application for the Property at a duly noticed public hearing and recommended that the City Council zone it as High Density Residential (R-3); and
WHEREAS, as required by the Salida Municipal Code, the public hearing on the zoning application for the Newman Annexation will be held on September 6, 2022 at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Salida City Council.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. The Property described on Exhibit A is hereby zoned High Density Residential (R-3).
3. Promptly following adoption of this Ordinance, the City Administrator shall cause the terms of this Ordinance to be incorporated into the Official Zoning Map of the City pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code. The signed original copy of the Zoning Map shall be filed with the City Clerk. The Clerk shall also record a certified copy of this Ordinance with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. The City staff is further directed to comply with all provisions of the Salida Land Use Regulations, SMC §16-1-10, et seq., to implement the provisions of this Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 16, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of September, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
__________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the _____ day of __________, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ____day of __________, 2022.
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
A tract of land located in the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 6, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the south boundary of County Road No. 140 from whence the north quarter corner of said Section 6 bears North 87º19’ East 1008.0 feet (said quarter corner is located 14.82 feet due south of a brass capped witness corner), also from said beginning point the northwest corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of said Section 6 bears North 79º23’14” West 319.37 feet;
Thence proceeding around the tract herein described South 88º55’09” East along the south boundary of said County Road 140 a distance of 242.0 feet;
Thence leaving said south roadway boundary South 01º04’51” West 180.0 feet;
Thence North 88º55’09” West 242.0 feet;
Thence North 01º04’51” East 180.0 feet to the point of beginning.
Directions are based on solar observation.
Also known by the following address:
7680 County Road 140, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 380706200002
Published in The Mountain Mail August 19, 2022
