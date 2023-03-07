PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR PROPOSED
AMENDMENTS TO THE MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider amendments to Municipal Code Chapter 16.1.3.2.4 regarding temporary seasonal camping. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023. Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 East Main Street. The Public can attend in-person, or virtually using Zoom. Zoom meeting information can be found on the Planning & Zoning webpage at https://buenavistaco.gov/2206/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planner, Doug Tart, at 719-581-1028, or at dtart@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 7, 2023
