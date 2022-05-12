PUBLIC NOTICE
Advertisement for Bids
Request for Proposals (RFP)
Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado –
Highway 50 Planning & Design Project
Subject: The Town of Poncha Springs is seeking interested persons or firms to perform the planning and design process for future construction of multi-modal, street scaping, and wayfinding improvements along the Highway 50 corridor in Poncha Springs.
Submit Bids To:
Town of Poncha Springs, Attn. Brian Berger
333 Burnett Avenue or PO Box 190
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Office Phone: (719) 539-6882
Email: manager@ponchasprings.us
Sealed BIDS for the Highway 50 Planning and Design Project will be received at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue – PO Box 190, Poncha Springs, CO until Friday, June 17th, 2022 at 2:00 pm either by mail, email or in person. At which time, they which time they will be open and read.
Summary: The Town of Poncha Springs is at this time seeking qualified Bids to perform the work necessary for the planning and design of improvements along the Highway 50 corridor from mile marker 217.31 to mile marker 218.05 (specifics identified below). The Successful Bidder will provide the items identified in the full RFP which includes the following:
• A “Statement of Qualifications” demonstrating recent, relevant experience, including references from successfully completed projects.
• Proof of the firm being properly bonded and insured to appropriate industry standards.
• Bid price to include:
• Phase I:
• Reviewing of the Town of Poncha Springs Highway Corridor Plan, Poncha Springs Access Control Plan (ACP) with CDOT; as well as, the Highway 50 Diet Project.
• Conducting a robust public engagement process with Poncha Springs residents, businesses, and the Town Board of Trustees & Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Creation of three artistic renderings for the streetscaping project that will be provided to the town to choose from.
• Phase 2:
• Upon selection of the preferred rendering, detailed design plans will be created that can be used to solicit bids for construction in the future.
Other information:
• The final design will take outcomes from the public engagement process into consideration and shall meet CDOT standards; as well as, requirements identified in the ACP.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 followed by a site visit. Last day for bid questions is June 10th at 12:00 pm. All bid questions shall be submitted in writing by email to manager@ponchasprings.us. Responses to questions and Addendums will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents.
Copies of the full Request for Proposals are available. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of Highway 50 Planning and Design Project and must be sent to the following emails address: manager@ponchasprings.us.
Town Trustees will consider awarding the Bid at their regular Board of Trustees Meeting on Monday, June 27th, 2022 beginning at 6:30 pm.
Brian Berger
Administrator
Date Advertised:
May 6th, 2022
May 10th, 2022
May 13th, 2022
May 17th, 2022
Published in The Mountain Mail May 6, 10, 13 and 17, 2022
