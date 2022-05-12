PUBLIC NOTICE
Advertisement for Proposals
Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado – Well 1 & 2 Evaluation Engineering Services
Subject: Request for Proposals for Professional Services, to include the evaluation of existing infrastructure associated with the Town of Poncha Springs’ Wells 1 & 2 and provide recommendation on rehabilitation, relocation, or other as determined.
Submit Bids To:
Town of Poncha Springs, Attn. Brian Berger
333 Burnett Avenue or PO Box 190
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Office Phone: (719) 539-6882
Email: manager@ponchasprings.us
Sealed Proposals for the Well 1 & 2 Evaluation Project will be received at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO until Friday, June 17th, 2022 at 1:00 pm either by mail, email or in person. At which time, they which time they will be open and read.
Summary: The Town of Poncha Springs is at this time seeking Proposals to perform the work necessary to evaluate the existing infrastructure and provide recommendation for Wells 1 & 2 (specifics identified below). The Successful Bidder will provide the Town with the following:
• A “Statement of Qualifications” demonstrating recent, relevant experience, including references from successfully completed projects.
• Proof of the firm being properly insured to appropriate industry standards.
• Proposal price to include:
• Performing a thorough evaluation of existing conditions for the wells, treatment facility, and contact chambers.
• Conduct a Preferred Alternative Analysis including:
• Improvements or reconstruction of existing infrastructure
• Re-drilling the wells at their existing location including well design alternatives
• Re-location of the wells while utilizing the current treatment facility
• Re-location of the wells and treatment facility
• Others as identified
• An Estimate of Probable Cost (EOPC) will be prepared by the successful firm for the selected alternative so financing can be arranged for design and construction.
Other information:
• The preferred alternative must meet all CDPHE requirements, including 4-log disinfection.
A pre-proposal meeting will be held on Tuesday May 31st, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 followed by a site visit to the well and treatment location. Last day for bid questions is June 10th at 12:00 pm. All proposal questions shall be submitted in writing by email to manager@ponchasprings.us. Responses to questions and Addendums will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents.
Copies of the full Request for Proposals are available. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of Well 1 & 2 Evaluation Project and must be sent to the following emails address: manager@ponchasprings.us.
Town Trustees will consider awarding the Bid at their regular Board of Trustees Meeting on Monday, June 27th, 2022 beginning at 6:30 pm.
Brian Berger
Administrator
Date Advertised:
May 6th, 2022
May 10th, 2022
May 13th, 2022
May 17th, 2022
