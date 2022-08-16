PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County Government is accepting bids for a 14’x40’ 12”x11.8# I-Beam office building for the Saguache County Assessor’s Office. This office type building will be used to for additional office space for the Saguache County Assessor’s office.
This building will require windows, interior and exterior doors, electrical, plumbing, HVAC unit, exhaust fans, cabinets and skirting. It will also require 140 mph wind rating and 30# roof load. For specific specifications of the building please contact Wendi Maez at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with “Saguache County Assessor’s Office” written on the front of the envelope which contains the sealed bid. Bids must include proof of liability and workers compensation insurance coverage.
Bids must be submitted to Saguache County Administration, 505 3rd Street, or PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 and must be submitted by Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3pm.
For further information and you can also call Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 12, 16, 19, 23 and 26, 2022
