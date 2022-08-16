PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
07/01/2022 - 07/31/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
A-1 Tablecloth Comopany Inc., 551.34; Aaron’s Auto Glass, Inc., 1803.26; Abbzug, Inc, 800.00; Alarm Detection Systems, Inc., 358.08; Altamont Inc, 53968.00; Amanda Walters, 146.87; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 2182.17; American Health Holding, Inc., 8.44; American Humanist Association, 4630.00; American Red Cross, 444.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 759.99; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1586.14; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 733.94; Atmos Energy Corporation, 3001.81; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 217.35; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1653.91; AutoZone, 351.90; Axon Enterprise, Inc, 60942.55; Badger Meter Inc, 128.22; Betty Scofield, 828.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 420.12; Brady Brothers Inc., 3729.55; Brian Allen, 1418.00; Brick Markers USA, Inc, 1050.07; Business Solutions Leasing, 1658.46; C.S. Collins Inc., 775.90; Caleb Carr, 178.00; Canyon River Instruction LLC, 660.00; Carey D. Hallett, 4350.00; CDW LLC, 10738.75; Cellco Partnership, 1153.22; Central Colorado Climate Coalition, 100.00; CenturyLink, 476.82; Cesare, Inc, 2692.70; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 36.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 21770.82; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 1200.00; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2012.22; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 423.24; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 20.40; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 6429.44; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Cheyenne Mountain Public Broadcast House, Inc, 2860.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 1000.64; City of Salida, 9341.33; CivicPlus, LLC, 1245.00; Clark Roberts, 685.00; Cody L. Alexander, 155.00; Colonial Life, 331.86; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 535.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 2482.15; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 40.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 116000.40; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 1389.80; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 50.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 90.00; Core & Main LP, 1256.80; Crabtree Group, Inc., 4816.50; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 473.47; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 608.00; Curtis Milstein, 365.13; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1170.00; Daniel Shore, 977.97; David R Curtis, 625.00; Dell USA L.P., 2188.93; DPC Industries, Inc., 1407.90; EasYoke Management LLC, 1212.75; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 4075.00; Elan City Inc, 1070.34; Elite Brands of Colorado, 292.80; Erik Alan Kean, 2103.68; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 645.96; Family Support Registry / CO, 23.07; FBS Automotive, Inc., 1281.96; FCI IND INC, 4085.90; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1653.13; Fire and Police Pension Association, 71585.96; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 7256.19; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 474.00; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 835.81; G2M, LLC, 9720.00; Galls, LLC, 331.50; Glacier Bank, 31802.03; Gobin’s Inc., 1119.09; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 381.08; GovOS, Inc., 1460.00; Grainger, 3906.40; Hayden B Mellsop, 400.00; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 200.00; Herbert Popinski, 2850.00; Hibu Inc, 34.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 917.50; Hylton Lumber Company, 918.78; Impresco LLC, 279.20; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 48236.80; Jairo A Renteria, 57071.70; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jane Templeton, 55.15; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jerry Loudenburg, 172.75; Jim Luchetta, 1600.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 1755.56; Julie Marie Jackson Bernard, 5800.00; Justin Critelli, 1548.52; JVA, Incorporated, 4117.00; KD Kanopy, 737.00; Kevin Richard Danzig, 600.00; Laura Donavan, 540.00; Leatham Family, LLC, 85.00; Lee & Burgess Associates of Colorado, LLC, 1325.00; MACK Pack LLC, 631.11; Mathew Ewing, 644.96; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1360.50; McFarland Oil LLC, 7895.27; McMahan and Associates, LLC, 33400.00; Michael H Smith, 1000.00; Michael N Manci II, 875.00; Michael Rosso, 152.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 201.26; Mobile Record Shredders, 67.10; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 426.75; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 589.50; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 35484.00; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 360.65; Mountain States Imaging, LLC, 9437.59; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 6165.82; Nalco Company, 6052.96; Neenah Foundry Company, 837.70; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pace Ventures, Inc., 2050.00; Patrice Pike, 2500.00; Pavlacka LLC, 6329.00; Paymentech, LLC, 1791.17; PCA Colorado LLC, 11203.20; Pinnacol Assurance, 12200.26; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 128.65; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; RAD Inc, 91.92; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 300.00; Republic National Distributing LLC, 125.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 694.35; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 148.10; Sabrina Tucker, 286.00; Salida Babe Ruth Baseball, 6135.00; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 3337.20; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; Sara Law, 176.32; Sarah Hamilton, 300.00; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 217.05; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 5466.75; Seventh Art Productions Ltd, 64.50; SGS North America Inc, 2856.84; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 34309.39; Shurbet Inc, 3000.00; Sibyl Teague, 460.00; SIRSY, 450.00; Slate Communications, 3786.52; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3211.29; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 788.60; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 998.00; Spencer Blades, 387.09; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 416.66; Susan Mayfield Hunnicutt, 1280.00; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 385.00; Sydney Schieren, 681.25; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4539.88; The Neenan Company LLLP, 16022.50; Timber Line Electric & Control Corp., 29612.00; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 3175.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 274.62; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 10467.21; Tu Casa, Inc., 175.00; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 5002.14; UniFirst First Aid Corp, 322.90; University of Arizona, 1370.00; US Postmaster, 1282.05; USA Blue Book, 3804.78; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 247.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 90.63; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1860.79; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1671.34; Water Environment Federation, 175.00; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 327.55; Western Colorado Enterprises, 1328.00; Wilkins Lumber Inc, 726.00; Willa Williford, 1908.00; William F. Smith, 1375.00; Wilson Williams, LLP, 15459.36; Winsupply of Salida, 215.72; Xcel Energy - Salida, 26043.75; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 58243.50; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1375.00;
$1,045,594.89
Payroll Expenditure: July 2022, $831,378.45
Total July Expenditures: $1,876,973.34
Published in The Mountain Mail August 16, 2022
