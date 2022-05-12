PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, PO Box 279, Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Lillian Veronica Majidzadeh
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Lila Gonzalez Veronica
Case Number: 22C39
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 4/27/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Lillian Veronica Majidzadeh
be changed to
Lila Gonzalez Veronica
By:______________
Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in The Mountain Mail May 10, 13 and 17, 2022
