PUBLIC NOTICE
Vacant District E Director
Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 School District
Fremont County, Colorado
The Cotopaxi School District in the County of Fremont, Colorado has a vacant seat on the Board of Education.
To be qualified a candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident of the District E. A person is ineligible to run for the school director if he/she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
A person who desires to be a candidate for school director shall file an affidavit of qualifications and a letter of intent. The former document may be obtained at the Cotopaxi School Office. Please submit both documents to the superintendent prior to July 30th at 2PM.
To check if you are a qualified candidate in District E, please contact the Cotopaxi School Office.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 11, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.