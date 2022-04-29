PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Nicole Marie Camacho
(name of person seeking to adopt)
For the Adoption of a Child
Case Number: 22JA3
Division: 2 Courtroom: 2
NOTICE OF HEARING
To: Cassandra Lynne Brunk Wever
(Full Name of Parent)
Pursuant to §19-5-208, C.R.S., you are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner(s) has/have filed in this Court a verified Petition seeking to adopt a child.
If applicable, an Affidavit of Abandonment has been filed alleging that you have abandoned the child for a period of one year or more and/or have failed without cause to provide reasonable support for the child for one year or more.
You are further notified that an Adoption hearing is set on June 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the court location identified above.
You are further notified that if you fail to appear for said hearing, the Court may terminate your parental rights and grant the adoption as sought by the Petitioner(s).
Published in The Mountain Mail April 22, 29 and May 6, 13 and 20, 2022
