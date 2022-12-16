PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
11/01/2022 - 11/30/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
327 Medical Professional Corp., 237.00; Aaron’s Auto Glass, Inc., 324.51; Abby Groover, 19.00; AFD Pavement Marking, LLC, 9867.86; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 455.00; Aimee Tihonovich, 411.85; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 26413.00; Alfred Benesch & Company, 9354.39; Allison LeBlanc, 814.87; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 3244.63; American Health Holding, Inc., 6.33; American Hunting and Firearm Service, 1075.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 629.08; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1674.28; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 869.66; Atmos Energy Corporation, 9994.83; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 178.27; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3386.93; AutoZone, 563.29; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 209821.08; Badger Meter Inc, 1508.00; Beetlekill Tree Guys INC, 1100.00; Berry Companies Inc., 1186.84; Brady Brothers Inc., 143.02; Business Solutions Leasing, 2388.92; Butala Construction Company, 415.07; C.S. Collins Inc., 1486.51; Cailey Rowe McDermott, 295.96; Carol Babcock, 60.00; Cellco Partnership, 1242.87; CenturyLink, 591.73; Cesare, Inc, 7574.64; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 36.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 9653.54; Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, 300.00; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2018.27; Chaffee Housing Trust, 55000.00; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 854.60; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.24; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher P. Newman, 2386.68; City of Salida, 8759.54; CivicPlus, LLC, 265.32; Clarion Associates LLC, 10394.31; Colonial Life, 331.86; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 225.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 712.00; Colorado Environmental Certification Training, Inc., -600.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 90.00; Core & Main LP, 1934.86; Crabtree Group, Inc., 2351.25; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 192.73; Dakoda DeFurio, 212.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1980.00; David Lady, 583.50; David R Curtis, 900.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 522.19; Dell USA L.P., 37701.00; DME Solutions Inc, 159.27; DPC Industries, Inc., 1252.57; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 1000.00; Elite Brands of Colorado, 198.00; Employers Council Services Inc, 6600.00; EnB Janitorial LLC, 1700.00; Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., 2995.89; Erin Kelley, 78.38; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 263.76; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; Faris Machinery, 352.84; FDS Holdings, Inc, 945.47; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 2150.76; Finchloom, Inc., 13000.00; Fire and Police Pension Association, 49168.86; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3581.20; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 2795.37; Galls, LLC, 771.28; Gary Lacy, 20267.23; Gianfranco Palumbo, 127.50; Glacier Bank, 46095.89; Gobin’s Inc., 1235.51; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.00; GovOS, Inc., 11960.00; Grainger, 2785.89; Green Heart LLC, 625.05; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 3110.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 205.50; Identifix Inc, 1428.00; Impresco LLC, 759.02; Intellichoice, Inc., 20955.00; Intermountain Youth Sports Association, 2295.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 29701.52; Jairo A Renteria, 91480.95; Jamison Bell, 234.00; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jerry McCabe, 110.65; Jim Smyth, 95.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 621.40; Johnson Whitesboro Ford, Inc, 52225.00; JVA, Incorporated, 630.00; KD Kanopy, 504.00; Kevin Hoss, 225.00; Lance Cliff, 16.61; Lance R Thonhoff, 290.00; Lexipol LLC, 6404.91; Linda K. Cook, 123.00; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 193088.00; M.J. Donovan Enterprises, Inc, 423.77; MACK Pack LLC, 1185.00; Manhattan Short Inc, 278.00; Margaret Clark, 72.98; Mark Willburn, 19.00; Materials Management Co, 495.70; Mathew Ewing, 113.00; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 927.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 12967.61; Michael Rosso, -295.96; Michael S. Brown, 45.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 325.22; Miles Jones, 72.00; Moltz Construction, Inc., 310897.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 501.75; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 128.02; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 250.00; Nalco Company, 11528.11; Nancy L Whalen, 172.00; OC Rugged Inc., 4220.00; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Patricia Padgett McFeely, 3747.98; Paymentech, LLC, 1985.02; PCA Colorado LLC, 20924.00; Pitney Bowes, 508.99; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 20875.09; RAD Inc, 166.96; RAR LLC, 275.00; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 300.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 34678.22; Salida Auto & Diesel Repair LLC, 759.04; Salida Auto Parts, 1242.19; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Cyclone Swim Team, 1445.40; Salida Hospital District, 1334.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 9433.00; Sara Law, 92.40; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 660.52; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 21402.86; Sean Lombard, 19.00; Seventh Art Productions Ltd, 181.50; SGS North America Inc, 4721.31; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 54164.96; Slate Communications, 3781.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 1998.96; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 739.42; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 913.73; Stratton and Bratt Landscapes, LLC, 100158.39; Tenderfoot Transmitting Inc, 264.68; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 202.21; The Neenan Company LLLP, 23610.50; Thomas Alan Plant, 1828.00; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 175.00; Thryv, Inc, 18.50; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 8823.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 305.23; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 8264.53; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 599.00; UMB Bank, N.A., 149720.00; UniFirst Corporation, 154.04; US Postmaster, 1343.30; USA Blue Book, 132.73; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 265.20; VeriCheck, Inc., 354.36; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1262.32; Warrior Kit, 800.00; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 957.82; WCB Design Inc, 715.00; Wilson Williams, LLP, 10580.32; Winsupply of Salida, 860.53; Xcel Energy - Salida, 34063.15; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 320548.32; Zach Talbert, 113.00; Zeitgeist Films Ltd., 250.00;
$2,231,615.47
Payroll Expenditure: November 2022, $534,353.89
Total November Expenditures: $2,765,969.36
Published in The Mountain Mail December 16, 2022
