PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE SALIDA CITY COUNCIL CONCERNING A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 13, ARTICLE III OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS CUSTOMER CLASS/DEFINITION.
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on January 3, 2023 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a second reading and public hearing will be conducted by Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, CO and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 on an amendment to Chapter 13, Article III of the Salida Municipal Code to amend the existing Water and Wastewater Customer Class / Definition for Accessory Dwelling Units to define all accessory dwellings units as the same customer class.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 16, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.