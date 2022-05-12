PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Chaffee County Combined Court
142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Pandora Rhea Warner
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Rea Vedalia Leaver
Case Number: 22C26
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 3/16/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Pandora Rhea Warner
be changed to
Rea Vedalia Leaver
By:________________
Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in The Mountain Mail May 13, 17 and 20, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.